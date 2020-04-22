NEET PG counselling 2020: MCC releases guidelines for admissions under reserved category

education

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 13:50 IST

The Medical Counselling Commettee (MCC) on Tuesday released an official notification regarding the NEET PG 2020 counselling on its official website. The counselling will be conducted online till May 4 due to the coronavirus lockdown.

According to the notification, candidates who are belonging to the EWS/SC/ST/OBC/PwD category and have been allotted seats under the UR category in the NEET PG Counselling Round 1 2020 and who wish to opt for the UR seats and participate under the EWS/SC/ST/OBC/PwD category in the upcoming counselling rounds are required to get their category changed from EWS/SC/ST/OBC/PwD to UR at the college level. It must be noted that only those candidates who will get their category changes will be considered for the seats under the UR category in further rounds.

The candidates who wish to participate in the NEET PG counselling 2020 in the upcoming rounds under the EWS/OBC/SC/ST/PWD and also wish to retain their seats under the above-mentioned category are required to submit their EWS/ST/SC/OBC/PwD Certificate during the first round of counselling. Candidates who have been allotted seat in EWS/ST/SC/OBC/PwD category and are not able to produce their certificates, the seats allotted to them will be cancelled.