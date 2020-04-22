e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / NEET PG counselling 2020: MCC releases guidelines for admissions under reserved category

NEET PG counselling 2020: MCC releases guidelines for admissions under reserved category

The counselling will be conducted online till May 4 due to the coronavirus lockdown.

education Updated: Apr 22, 2020 13:50 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representational image.
Representational image. (HT file)
         

The Medical Counselling Commettee (MCC) on Tuesday released an official notification regarding the NEET PG 2020 counselling on its official website. The counselling will be conducted online till May 4 due to the coronavirus lockdown.

According to the notification, candidates who are belonging to the EWS/SC/ST/OBC/PwD category and have been allotted seats under the UR category in the NEET PG Counselling Round 1 2020 and who wish to opt for the UR seats and participate under the EWS/SC/ST/OBC/PwD category in the upcoming counselling rounds are required to get their category changed from EWS/SC/ST/OBC/PwD to UR at the college level. It must be noted that only those candidates who will get their category changes will be considered for the seats under the UR category in further rounds.

The candidates who wish to participate in the NEET PG counselling 2020 in the upcoming rounds under the EWS/OBC/SC/ST/PWD and also wish to retain their seats under the above-mentioned category are required to submit their EWS/ST/SC/OBC/PwD Certificate during the first round of counselling. Candidates who have been allotted seat in EWS/ST/SC/OBC/PwD category and are not able to produce their certificates, the seats allotted to them will be cancelled.

tags
top news
Aviation ministry HQ to be sealed after staffer tests Covid-19 positive
Aviation ministry HQ to be sealed after staffer tests Covid-19 positive
‘Will ensure your safety’: Amit Shah tells doctors on Covid-19 frontline
‘Will ensure your safety’: Amit Shah tells doctors on Covid-19 frontline
Rahul Gandhi invites public suggestions on stimulus needed for MSME revival
Rahul Gandhi invites public suggestions on stimulus needed for MSME revival
LIVE: US-China ties need ‘serious rethinking’, says Chinese envoy to US
LIVE: US-China ties need ‘serious rethinking’, says Chinese envoy to US
‘Had he captained for long time...’ Gambhir on best captain he played under
‘Had he captained for long time...’ Gambhir on best captain he played under
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
Oil is so cheap that traders are hunting ships, trains, even caverns to store it
Oil is so cheap that traders are hunting ships, trains, even caverns to store it
Watch what US President Donald Trump said on 60-days immigration ban
Watch what US President Donald Trump said on 60-days immigration ban
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19Covid-19 Cases IndiaFacebook - Reliance Jio dealDonald TrumpCovid-19 state tallyEarth Day

don't miss

latest news

India news

Education News