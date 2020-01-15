e-paper
Home / Education / NEET UG 2020 application correction window to open today at ntaneet.nic.in

NEET UG 2020 application correction window to open today at ntaneet.nic.in

NEET is conducted for admission to the undergraduate medical and dental courses in both government and private colleges.

education Updated: Jan 15, 2020 13:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The National Eligibility-cum Entrance Test 2020 application form can be edited by visiting the official website. (Representational image)
The National Eligibility-cum Entrance Test 2020 application form can be edited by visiting the official website. (Representational image)(Unsplash )
         

The National Testing Agency will activate the window to make changes to the NEET 2020 application form on Wednesday, January 15.

The National Eligibility-cum Entrance Test 2020 application form can be edited by visiting the official website ntaneet.nic.in

Candidates are advised to visit the official website to cross-check their application forms and make edits if required. NEET is conducted for admission to the undergraduate medical and dental courses in both government and private colleges.

NEET 2020: Important Dates

NTA will conduct the entrance examination on May 3, 2020.

NEET 2020 admit card will be released on March 27, 2020.

NEET 2020 results will be released on June 4, 2020.

NEET 2020 Application Correction: How to edit

Step 1: Go to NTA NEET website

Step 2 : Look for “NEET Application Correction” link and click on it

Step 3: Enter application number and password

Step 4: Click on login

Step 5: Make the edits on the application form

Step 6: Check all the details properly and click on submit.

The NEET exam this year will be conducted in 11 languages.

