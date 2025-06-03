NEET UG Answer Key 2025 out at neet.nta.nic.in, direct link to download here

The National Testing Agency, NTA, has released the provisional answer key for NEET UG 2025 on Tuesday, June 3. Candidates who appeared for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate can now check the answer key on the official website at neet.nta.nic.in. NEET UG Answer Key 2025 live updates NEET UG Answer Key 2025 is out at neet.nta.nic.in, Candidates can download via the direct link given here.

The agency has also released the scanned images of OMR answer sheets and responses of candidates.

Candidates who wish to challenge the answer key have been given the opportunity to do so on the official website. They will need to pay a non-refundable processing fee of ₹200 per question challenged.

The deadline to file objections is June 5, 2025.

Also read: NEET PG 2025 postponed, revised date to be announced soon, NBEMS issues official notice

The objections will be reviewed by subject experts, and if found correct, the final answer key will be revised.

The NTA further said that the responses will be accordingly evaluated based on final answer key and will be used in preparing and declaring the result.

Candidates will not be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of challenge, and the key prepared by the experts after the challenge will be final.

Notably, NEET UG 2025 was conducted on May 4, 2025 in single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm at 5,453 centres in over 500 cities across the country. More than 22.7 lakh candidates registered for the exam.

NEET UG Answer Key 2025: How to check

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the NEET UG Answer Key

Visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.in On the home page, click on the link to download NEET UG answer key. Enter your login credentials and submit. Check the answer key displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout for future reference.

The NTA has advised candidates to visit the official websites nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in for latest updates.

In case of more clarification related to NEET UG 2025, candidates can contact 011- 40759000/011-69227700 or e-mail at noctur2025@nta.ac.in.