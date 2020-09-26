e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 26, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / NEP 2020 focusses on nation-building of students, teachers and institutions: Pohkriyal

NEP 2020 focusses on nation-building of students, teachers and institutions: Pohkriyal

Speaking at the ‘National Education Policy - 2020: Bright Future of Education’ webinar on Friday, the Union Minister expressed delight at the nation-wide approval of the new policy.

education Updated: Sep 26, 2020 12:12 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
New Delhi
Union Minister for Education Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.(PTI File)
Union Minister for Education Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.(PTI File)
         

The National Educational Policy (NEP) 2020 focusses on capacity building of students, teachers, and institutions, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said, adding that the new policy would empower the people of the country.

Speaking at the ‘National Education Policy - 2020: Bright Future of Education’ webinar on Friday, the Union Minister expressed delight at the nation-wide approval of the new policy.

“The NEP will not only focus on building the capacity of students, but also of teachers and institutions. This is the first time the whole country is so excited about a policy. We have received over 15 lakh suggestions for the NEP and we are open to hearing more from the people of the country,” Pokhriyal said.

“The government is seeking paragraph-wise suggestions for the NEP and countries around the world have shown interest in the implementation of the police in their countries as well,” he added.

The new National Education Policy (NEP) approved by the Union Cabinet on July 29 is set to usher in a slew of changes with the vision of creating an education system that contributes directly to transforming the country, providing high-quality education to all, and making India a global knowledge superpower.

The policy aims to enable an individual to study one or more specialized areas of interest at a deep level, and also develop character, scientific temper, creativity, the spirit of service, and 21st-century capabilities across a range of disciplines including sciences, social sciences, arts, and humanities, among others.

tags
top news
Issues from Mumbai can be sent as parcel to Bihar, says Sanjay Raut
Issues from Mumbai can be sent as parcel to Bihar, says Sanjay Raut
Sara, Shraddha, Deepika at NCB office, questioning underway. See pics
Sara, Shraddha, Deepika at NCB office, questioning underway. See pics
UN General Assembly: India dismisses Pakistan PM’s criticism on Kashmir issue
UN General Assembly: India dismisses Pakistan PM’s criticism on Kashmir issue
Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer wants new medical board for ‘impartial’ probe
Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer wants new medical board for ‘impartial’ probe
Relief to hotel owners as liquor licence fee in Delhi waived off during lockdown
Relief to hotel owners as liquor licence fee in Delhi waived off during lockdown
Farmers’ body accuses Akali Dal of doing politics over farm bills
Farmers’ body accuses Akali Dal of doing politics over farm bills
Delhi’s air quality set to worsen this week
Delhi’s air quality set to worsen this week
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, CSK vs DC Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In