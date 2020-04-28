e-paper
Home / Education / NESAC Recruitment: Apply for research scientist posts in space application centre, details here

NESAC Recruitment: Apply for research scientist posts in space application centre, details here

education Updated: Apr 28, 2020 14:48 IST
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NESAC Recruitment 2020
NESAC Recruitment 2020(File)
         

North Eastern Space Applications Centre, Umiam has invited online applications for the post of research scientist in various disciplines. There are a total of 12 posts of research scientist. Candidates can apply online at nesac.gov.in before May 11.

The disciplines for the post of research scientists include Electronics and Communication, Geoscience, Agricultural Disaster, Forest Loss Studies, weather forecasting, FLEWS flood early warning, IT Systems and Networks, Database/Web Management, Remote sensing and geographic information system, Geoinformatics, Data Science and Electronics.

Earlier, the deadline to apply for the posts was March 23 which has been extended till May 11. The notice of deadline extension can be found below.

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have ME/ MTech or equivalent PG degree in first class with an aggregate minimum of 60% or CGPA/CPI grading of 6.5 out of 10.

MSc degree in first class with an aggregate minimum of 65% or CGPA/CPI grading of 6.84 out of 10

Degree should be recognised by UGC/ AICTE or any other govt organisation.

Age limit:

35 years as on March 23

Upper age limit for SC/ST Candidates-- 40 years

Upper age limit for OBC candidates-- 38 years

Pay & allowances:

Selected candidates will be offered the fellowship as Research Scientist in the Level 10 of the Pay Matrix (₹ 56100-177500). The gross emoluments in the minimum of Pay Band will at present be approximately ₹ 56100/-. In addition HRA and medical benefits for self only will be allowed as per rules.

Selection Procedure:

80% weightage on marks obtained in the qualifying degree (Essential Qualification).

20% weightage on experience on the relevant field [full marks for relevant experience for 4 years or more, and proportionately for any period (only completed months) below four years.

Check official notification for the post of research scientist here

Check deadline extension notice here

