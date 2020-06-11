e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 11, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / New college in Oxford named ‘Reuben College’ following donation from Mumbai-born brothers

New college in Oxford named ‘Reuben College’ following donation from Mumbai-born brothers

Calling the donation a ‘transformational gift’, the university said on Thursday that the college’s initial research themes are: Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; Environmental Change; and Cellular Life, which includes work in understanding Covid-19.

education Updated: Jun 11, 2020 17:57 IST
Prasun Sonwalkar
Prasun Sonwalkar
Hindustan Times, London
Oxford University. (Courtesy www.ox.ac.uk)
Oxford University. (Courtesy www.ox.ac.uk)
         

A new college established in the University of Oxford in 2019 has been named ‘Reuben College’ following a £80 million donation from a foundation of the Reuben brothers, David and Simon, who were born in Mumbai and went on to build a business empire across the globe.

Figuring annually at the top of the UK rich-list, the brothers have major interests in real estate and metals. Their activities include business links with groups in India such as Sahara, as well as philanthropic and education-related activities in the UK and elsewhere.

Calling the donation a ‘transformational gift’, the university said on Thursday that the college’s initial research themes are: Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; Environmental Change; and Cellular Life, which includes work in understanding Covid-19.

The Reubens’ gift expands the Reuben Scholarship Programme, which was established in 2012 for disadvantaged undergraduate students, the university said, adding that the college is preparing to recruit its first cohort of graduate students in September.

Louise Richardson, Oxford vice-chancellor, said: “Thanks to the extraordinary generosity of the Reuben family, Reuben College will join the storied ranks of Oxford Colleges. For generations to come, the lives of young people will be transformed as they learn to engage in research that pushes at the frontiers of knowledge”.

The college is located in a suite of buildings on the Radcliffe Science Library site. The buildings are currently undergoing refurbishment to create a central site for students. Some of the space will be shared with the library and the university’s museums.

A university release quoted the Reuben family as saying: “We hope that this endowment for the Reuben College will help keep Oxford University at the global forefront of research in the vital areas of Environmental Change, AI and Machine Learning and Cellular Life, thereby helping to improve the lives of millions of people long into the future.”

According to college president Lionel Tarassenko, it was launched last year with a focus on the three themes of artificial intelligence, environmental change and cellular life. The donation will now enable it to envisage a future that includes more cross-cutting research themes and offer richer engagement opportunities for academics, graduate students and the community, he added.

tags
top news
Lt Guv Baijal works on plan to scale up Covid-19 beds with community outreach
Lt Guv Baijal works on plan to scale up Covid-19 beds with community outreach
Fire breaks out at Mumbai’s Crawford Market, fire engines at spot
Fire breaks out at Mumbai’s Crawford Market, fire engines at spot
India, China engaged in talks to resolve border standoff in eastern Ladakh: MEA
India, China engaged in talks to resolve border standoff in eastern Ladakh: MEA
India mentions Pakistan’s GDP in stinging reply to Imran Khan’s help offer
India mentions Pakistan’s GDP in stinging reply to Imran Khan’s help offer
No community transmission in India, says govt amid spike in Covid-19 cases
No community transmission in India, says govt amid spike in Covid-19 cases
Moderna to start final testing stage of coronavirus vaccine in July
Moderna to start final testing stage of coronavirus vaccine in July
In Rajasthan, Unlock 1 sees surge in Covid-19 cases, over 2,600 cases added in 10 days
In Rajasthan, Unlock 1 sees surge in Covid-19 cases, over 2,600 cases added in 10 days
Army jawan killed, civilian injured in Pak shelling in J&K’s Rajouri
Army jawan killed, civilian injured in Pak shelling in J&K’s Rajouri
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19 symptomsRBSE Admit CardGulabo SitaboPunjab Covid-19PM ModiCovid-19 casesNIRF Ranking 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In