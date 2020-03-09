e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 09, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / New dates for CBSE board exams in riot-hit northeast Delhi: Class 12 papers to begin from Mar 31, Class 10 from Mar 21

New dates for CBSE board exams in riot-hit northeast Delhi: Class 12 papers to begin from Mar 31, Class 10 from Mar 21

“The exams in the area for class 12 will begin on March 31 and conclude on April 14, while exams for class 10 will begin on March 21 and conclude on March 30,” a senior board official said.

education Updated: Mar 09, 2020 20:22 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Students of class 12th leave after appearing for the CBSE Board Exam of accountancy in New Delhi.
Students of class 12th leave after appearing for the CBSE Board Exam of accountancy in New Delhi.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday announced schedule of classes 10 and 12 exams which were postponed in northeast Delhi in view of the recent violence.

“The exams in the area for class 12 will begin on March 31 and conclude on April 14, while exams for class 10 will begin on March 21 and conclude on March 30,” a senior board official said.

The CBSE had postponed exams in the area till February 29. However, the exams were conducted as per original schedule from March 2 onwards as the board officials opined that any further delay in conducting exams will affect the students prospects in undergraduate admissions.

The Delhi government has maintained that 53 people were killed and over 200 injured in the violence in the northeast part of the national capital.

tags
top news
‘Nothing is shut down, life and economy go on’: Trump tweets on Coronavirus
‘Nothing is shut down, life and economy go on’: Trump tweets on Coronavirus
Kerala steps up measures to stop coronavirus spread after 6 cases, says health minister
Kerala steps up measures to stop coronavirus spread after 6 cases, says health minister
Yes Bank’s moratorium could end by Saturday, says administrator Prashant Kumar
Yes Bank’s moratorium could end by Saturday, says administrator Prashant Kumar
CBI raids 7 places in Mumbai; houses of Yes Bank’s Rana Kapoor searched
CBI raids 7 places in Mumbai; houses of Yes Bank’s Rana Kapoor searched
‘Undemocratic’: High Court roasts UP govt on posters of anti-CAA protesters
‘Undemocratic’: High Court roasts UP govt on posters of anti-CAA protesters
Congress defends Priyanka Gandhi over painting row in Yes Bank crisis
Congress defends Priyanka Gandhi over painting row in Yes Bank crisis
Revamped selection committee makes stance clear on MS Dhoni’s future
Revamped selection committee makes stance clear on MS Dhoni’s future
From Vajpayee to Lalu Prasad Yadav: The political colours of Holi
From Vajpayee to Lalu Prasad Yadav: The political colours of Holi
trending topics
Tahir HussainSensexAmitabh BachchanHolika DahanHoli 2020 wishesKerala Coronavirus updateCoronavirus effectReliance Jio PlanBadhaai Do

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News