New MBBS syllabus at AIIMS Patna to focus on early patient interface

education

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 16:04 IST

Patna’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has delinked its MBBS curriculum with AIIMS-Delhi and framed one of its own that focuses on early clinical attachment of medicos, community exposure, research and developing better ethics and inter-personal communication skills with patients.

Medicos will now have public interface with patients in the first year of MBBS course itself as compared to third year earlier, said Dr Umesh Bhadani, the dean of AIIMS-Patna who drove the change in undergraduate curriculum at the institute.

Medicos will also have to undergo one-month compulsory elective posting with an institution as part of the reworked syllabus.

Explaining this, Dr Bhadani said, “Medicos interested in studying seashore or factory diseases can go and attach themselves for a month at an institution located near the seashore or an industrial unit we have a tie-up with. Working in real environment will help them understand the subject better.”

Early exposure to the community for medicos, a brainchild of AIIMS-Patna director Dr Prabhat Kumar Singh, has also been integrated into the undergraduate curriculum.

Each medico will have to adopt one family, preferably from rural area, for the full duration of MBBS course. During this period, the medico will study the health status of the family members and also act as a bridge between them and the AIIMS.

“Our medicos will have to flag to us any adverse medical or social condition they find among the family members while studying their health status. They will be expected to report, say for instance, a malnourished child in the community, or any family member suffering from serious non-communicable disease, which has been undiagnosed so far. This will not only empower our students but also create an opportunity for them to shoulder patient responsibility on a small scale,” said Dr Singh.

“Our medicos, who will also be our brand ambassadors in the community, will have to liaison with doctors and officials at our institution to cater to the family’s medical requirement at AIIMS-Patna during their MBBS programme. This will not only help the poor family, but also help our students understand the patients better and develop empathy towards them,” added Dr Singh.

The new curriculum, which came into effect from January 1, will also encourage undergraduate students to undertake observational research.

“Students will have to do two research projects on hospital functioning during their five-year MBBS course. This will help them to develop their thought process towards research while also being beneficial to improve hospital functioning,” said Dr Singh.

Research on hospital functioning will help the institute get direct patient feedback and improve upon the lacuna.

“The medicos can, for example, interview 100 patients in our outdoor patient department (OPD) and collect information about their travails. This could be about prolonged wait for consultation, late arrival of doctors, rude behavior of healthcare staff, signage issues, leading to difficulty in locating departments, etc. Apart from encouraging students to undertake research, it will also help the institute get direct patient feedback,” said Dr Bhadani.

During the month-long foundation course, emphasis will also be on imparting tips on computers and one local language for better communication with patients. Co-curricular activities and sports are also part of the curriculum, linked with attendance of students.

A student will need to have a minimum of 75% attendance in academics, elective posting, co-curricular activities and sports to be eligible to write the final examination, said Dr Bhadani.

40% weightage in marks will be given to internal exams and 60% to final examination while calculating the final overall percentage of a medico. This has been done to ensure that a student takes studies seriously from the time s/he joins the MBBS course.