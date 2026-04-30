Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh reported a notable improvement in its class 10 board examination results in 2025-26, with the overall pass percentage rising to 85.2 from 81.1 per cent in the previous year, attributed to a 100-day academic intervention programme. 100-day academic drive boosts Andhra Pradesh class 10 pass rate to 85.2 pc

The programme, rolled out across government schools between December 2025 and March 2026, combined continuous assessment, data-driven monitoring, and targeted academic support. According to a press release issued on Thursday, it emerged as a key driver behind the improved results.

"A tightly executed 100-day academic intervention spearheaded by Andhra Pradesh Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh has delivered a measurable improvement in Class 10 outcomes, with the state's overall pass percentage rising to 85.25 from 81.1 per cent last year," the release said.

At the heart of the initiative was a structured testing and analytics framework. Students underwent 46 low-pressure slip tests, with performance data captured on the Learning Excellence in Andhra Pradesh mobile app and tracked daily through multiple dashboards. This enabled real-time identification of learning gaps and allowed teachers to tailor instruction accordingly, the release said.

A key innovation was the classification of students into "shining stars" and "rising stars" based on performance analytics.

Teaching strategies were then customised for each group, along with subject-wise doubt-resolution systems. The state also deployed bilingual question banks and mirror-format study materials , ensuring accessibility for students with varying levels of proficiency, it said.

To ensure that no student fell behind, the state introduced a 30-day residential programme for students who were lagging in assessments, along with pre-final and grand tests designed to reduce exam stress and improve preparedness.

The impact was particularly visible in government schools, where pass percentages rose from 72.8 to 78.3 per cent, narrowing the gap with private institutions. Notably, only five government schools reported zero pass results.

Officials attributed the gains to the integration of academic planning with welfare measures, including free uniforms, textbooks, nutritional support, and direct financial assistance to families, which helped improve attendance and student focus.

Lokesh said, "This outcome shows what is possible when planning, execution, and monitoring come together with a clear goal." He added that the 100-day action plan was designed to ensure that every student receives the right support at the right time.

"While we are encouraged by the improvement, our focus remains on strengthening foundational learning, infrastructure, and holistic development across government schools," he said.

The initiative is being positioned as a scalable model for outcome-driven public education, with the state planning further refinements in the coming academic cycles, the release added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.