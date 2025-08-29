28 students of Tamil Nadu govt schools join IIT Madras

As many as 28 students of Tamil Nadu government-run schools have joined the IIT Madras under the IIT4Everyone (Anaivarukkum IIT) initiative, state School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi informed on Thursday. 28 students from Tamil Nadu government schools have joined IIT Madras under the IIT4Everyone initiative reflecting the determination of the underprivileged students to pursue higher education in a prestigious central institute. (File image)

The move reflected the quality of education in the state-run schools and also the determination of the underprivileged students to pursue higher education in a prestigious central institute.

"With the support of the visionary schemes launched by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Thiru. @mkstalin, our government school students are scaling new heights in education. Delighted to share that 28 of our students have joined @iitmadras under the #IIT4Everyone (#AnaivarukkumIIT) initiative," the Minister said in a post on the social media platform 'X'.

He conveyed his warm wishes to the "bright young achievers as they embark on this new journey."

The Anaivarukkum IITM (IIT Madras for All) is an initiative between the state government and the institute to encourage economically weaker sections in society to access higher education. It was launched by Stalin in April 2023.