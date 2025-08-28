GATE 2026 registrations begin at gate2026.iitg.ac.in, direct link to apply

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has started the GATE 2026 registrations on Thursday, August 28, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2026) can apply for the exam from at gate2026.iitg.ac.in. GATE 2026 registrations has started at gate2026.iitg.ac.in. The direct link to apply is given here.

Candidates will need to enter their Enrolment ID and Password to apply for GATE 2026.

As per the revised schedule, the last date to apply for GATE 2026 without late fee is September 28, 2025.

Likewise, registration window with late fee closes on October 9, 2025.

GATE 2026 is scheduled to be conducted on February 7, 8, 14, 15, 2026, and the results will be announced on March 19, 2026.

Eligibility Criteria:

Only those candidates who are studying in the third or higher years of a degree programme or have completed the degree programme in Engineering/Technology/Architecture/Science/Commerce/Arts/Humanities from a recognised institute can apply for GATE 2026.

Also, candidates who have obtained or are pursuing these qualifying degree programmes in a foreign country can also apply for the examination.

Application fee:

The GATE 2026 application fee is ₹1,000 per paper in the regular period, and ₹1,500 per paper during the extended period for Female/SC/ST/PwD candidates.

For all other candidates, the application fee is ₹2,000 per test paper during the regular period, and ₹2,500 per test paper during the extended period.

GATE 2026: How to apply

Candidates can apply for GATE 2026 by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in. On the home page, click on the Application Portal. Enter the required details to register yourself. Fill in the application form, upload documents if required, and pay the application fee. Review the form carefully, and submit. Download the confirmation page, and keep a printout for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of NBEMS.