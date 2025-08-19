FedEx, IIT Madras unveil SMART Centre to build sustainable & AI-driven logistics solutions

Federal Express Corporation, or FedEx has joined hands with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras to inaugurate the FedEx SMART Centre (Supply Chain Modelling, Algorithms, Research and Technology Centre) in the institution's campus. The FedEx Smart Centre at IIT Madras campus will combine cutting-edge research, advanced digital tools, and industry expertise to reimagine supply chains for agility, resilience, and environmental responsibility.

The first-of-its-kind facility is aimed at building sustainable, technology-driven logistics solutions.

The FedEx SMART Centre is backed by a five-year USD 5 million grant from FedEx, and will combine cutting-edge research, advanced digital tools, and industry expertise to reimagine supply chains for agility, resilience, and environmental responsibility, a press release informed.

Also read: IIT Madras researchers develop agri-waste-based packaging solution to eliminate plastic usage, check details

Additionally, the centre will also drive interdisciplinary projects spanning carbon-neutral operations, autonomous delivery systems, EV infrastructure, predictive analytics, and AI-driven worker safety, while also building platforms for capacity development and knowledge sharing, the release added.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Kami Viswanathan, President, Middle East, Indian Subcontinent, and Africa (MEISA), FedEx, along with Nitin Navneet Tatiwala, Vice President, Marketing, Customer Experience, and Air Network, MEISA, FedEx, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras, and Prof. Ashwin Mahalingam, Dean (Alumni and Corporate Relations) at IIT Madras.

Speaking at the event, Kami Viswanathan said that the Center is more than just a hub for research - it is a space where technology and talent come together with a shared purpose to shape what’s next.

Also read: Bihar ties up with IIT Delhi to train engineers in AI-powered bridge design and monitoring

She added, “By combining deep academic insight and global industry expertise, we can build smarter, more sustainable supply chains that create meaningful impact far all stakeholders.”

Nitin Navneet Tatiwala highlighted that the FedEx SMART Centre will build AI-powered, data-driven solutions to help businesses compete, scale, and lead in a world that demands both agility and environmental responsibility.

Prof. V. Kamakoti, emphasised that the joint efforts taken by IIT Madras and FedEx will not only solve complex problems in logistics and supply chain but also address important human resources related issues and related infrastructure.

Prof. Mahalingam, expressed gratitude to FedEx for its support in establishing the FedEx SMART Centre at IIT Madras.

He said, “This collaboration brings together industry expertise and academic innovation to create real-world solutions for sustainable logistics. By fostering cutting-edge research, talent development, and global associations, the Centre is poised to make a transformative impact on the logistics ecosystem.”

Also read: IIT Roorkee researchers develop novel drug candidate to restore strength of antibiotics against drug-resistant bacteria

Prof. Arshinder Kaur, Project Principal Investigator, Department of Management Studies, IIT Madras, spoke on the need for research in logistics, and said that collaboration is aimed at transforming the future of the supply chain and logistics industry by adopting emerging technologies such as Electrical vehicles, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and digital frameworks enhancing social and environmental sustainability and supply chain visibility.