Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil said on Saturday that 5,500 assistant professors will be recruited for senior colleges in the state before March 2026. 5,500 assistant professors to be recruited before March 2026 in Maharashtra, says minister Chandrakant Patil

He was speaking at the 28th convocation ceremony of Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University in Nanded.

Patil said the government has approved 5,500 assistant professors for senior colleges and 2,900 non-teaching posts. Both Finance and Planning departments have given their consent, said the minister.

A Government Resolution (GR) will be issued soon, and 5,500 assistant professor vacancies will be filled before March next year, he said.

Patil said earlier sanction had been given to recruit 700 assistant professors in universities, but the process could not be completed as the then Governor C P Radhakrishnan had suggested a different method.

Since Radhakrishnan has been appointed as the Vice President, the matter would be taken up with the new Governor Acharya Devvrat, he said.

The minister said universities should be strengthened to attract foreign students. This year, one agency was appointed through which 4,000 students from 65 countries were enrolled, but most preferred Pune and Mumbai, he said.

The youth of today have immense potential to transform society, he said.

“The Maharashtra government has opened doors of opportunities through initiatives like Startup India, Make in India, and Digital India. You have the power to experiment, to innovate, and to carve out new paths. But remember, entrepreneurship and career should always be rooted in values and social responsibility,” he said.