57% of schools have functional computers, 53% have Internet access: UDISE data

Only 57 percent of schools in the country have functional computers while 53 percent have Internet access, according to the Union Education Ministry's UDISE data. The Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) revealed disparities across educational levels. (HT File)

The Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) Plus is a data aggregation platform maintained by the education ministry to collate school education data from around the country.

While over 90 percent of schools are equipped with basic amenities such as electricity and gender-specific toilets, advanced facilities like functional desktops, Internet access, and ramps with handrails remain limited.

Only 57.2 percent of schools have functional computers, 53.9 percent have Internet, and 52.3 percent are equipped with ramps, the report noted, underscoring significant gaps in accessibility and technological readiness.

The enrollment landscape has also seen changes, with the total number of students declining 37 lakh to 24.8 crore in 2023-24.

The Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) revealed disparities across educational levels. While the preparatory level boasts a GER of 96.5 percent, the foundational level is at a mere 41.5 percent.

Middle and secondary levels fare worse at 89.5 percent and 66.5 percent, respectively. Dropout rates also rose sharply at higher education levels, from 5.2 percent in middle school to 10.9 percent at the secondary stage.

"Despite efforts under National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, infrastructure gaps hinder our progress toward universal education. Optimising resources is key to meeting the ambitious targets for 2030," an education ministry official said.

NEP, 2020, prioritises inclusion and equity, and the UDISE Plus data offers a snapshot of representation.

