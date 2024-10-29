Abducted Madhepura student recovered within six hours from Khagaria; two arrested

Police on Tuesday rescued a 7-year-old schoolboy within six hours of his kidnapping from a school bus and arrested two kidnappers. Police claimed that the boy was kidnapped for ransom. The SP said that police are interrogating the arrested persons and some more persons will be arrested. (Representational photo)

The boy, a student of Krishna boarding School, Alamnagar, was abducted from the school bus in which he along with 40 other students was on his way to school at around 7 am on Tuesday.

Madhepura Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Sandeep Singh while confirming the safe recovery of the child told HT over the phone that two kidnappers were also arrested, adding, “The boy was kidnapped for ransom.”

He said, “The child has been recovered safely from the Beldaur police station of Khagaria district. “The village from where the abducted child has been recovered lies in Khagaria’s Beldaur police station," he said.

The SP said that police are interrogating the arrested persons and some more persons will be arrested. “It was a challenge for the police and we are happy that the child could be recovered safely,” he said.

The child identified as Mayank Kumar, son of Rakesh Sah, a businessman and a resident of Fulaut was abducted on Tuesday morning from the school bus near Karhma Chowk falling under Puraini police station.

Expressing thanks to Madhepura SP and his whole team, the jubilant father said, “Prompt action of police brought back happiness on Diwali.”

The boy as usual left for school at around 6.30 am and within half an hour five criminals on two bikes intercepted the school bus and fled the scene after forcibly taking away the child from near Karhma Chowk.

