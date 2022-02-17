AKTU Exams 2022: UG, PG exam to begin from March 21, notice here

Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kala Technical University has released the AKTU Exams 2022 dates. The undergraduate and postgraduate exams will begin from March 21 to April 4, 2022 in the university. The official notice for odd semester exams can be checked through the official site of AKTU on aktu.ac.in.

As per the official notice, the regular odd semester exams and carry-over exams for first, third and lateral entry candidates will also be conducted in the same date. The tentative exam schedule for the branch wise will be available on the official website in due course of time.

Incase candidates who will appear for the examination have any query or correction to be made in the exam date sheet, they can email it to dcoe-a@aktu.ac.in by February 25, 2022.

AKTU Exams 2022: How to download datesheet

To download the date sheet candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of AKTU on aktu.ac.in.

Click on AKTU date sheet link available under examinations link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the dates.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

