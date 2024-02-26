Apple inaugurates iOS Development Lab at Galgotias University to nurture next generation of iOS developers

Apple’s highly anticipated iOS Development Lab is now open at Galgotias University in Delhi. The lab, inaugurated on February 20th, aimed at fostering innovation and nurturing the next generation of iOS developers. Apple inaugurated the highly anticipated iOS Development Lab at Galgotias University in Delhi. The lab is equipped with advanced facilities including 100 iMacs, offering students the opportunity to engage in hands-on learning and the practical application of iOS development principles.

According to a press release issued by the university, Apple launched the iOS Student Developer program in September last year, an industry and academia-partnered initiative to grow quality iOS talent in India that expanded to Galgotias University.

This initiative is part of the TWITCH collaboration, representing Tata Consulting Services, Wipro, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Cognizant, and HCL, which informed the release.

The partnership enables students to gain access to Mac computers, with each team receiving iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches for development and testing purposes.

They also benefit from learning materials provided by Apple and industry best practices shared by Infosys.

Apple Senior Vice President Greg Joswiak, took to multi-blogging site X (formerly Twitter) wherein he expressed his happiness on the grand opening of the iOS Development Lab at Galgotia University, adding that he was delighted to meet with the next generation of iOS developers.

Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University, said that the collaboration with Apple has been an inspirational and enriching experience not only for the students but also for the faculty and leadership team at the university.

“The learnings from the iOS Development Centre will have a far-reaching impact well beyond the boundaries of the center, specifically in the teaching-learning pedagogy of the entire university,” he added.

