Are you a Swifty? Learn about Taylor Swift’s communication prowess through AUT’s latest offering, full details here

There’s nothing like it when academics serve as a pathway to know in detail about our favourite celebrities and learn from their successful journey. And when the celebrity in question is none other than Taylor Swift, the excitement only grows a notch higher. Taylor Swift: Communications Professional is a pioneering summer school course on the global pop icon that will analyse her 18-year career through the lens of modern communications disciplines. (File image)

Making this a reality, the Auckland University of Technology (AUT) has launched the Taylor Swift: Communications Professional, a pioneering summer school course on the global pop icon, which will analyse her 18-year career through the lens of modern communications disciplines.

Helmed by AUT’s School of Communication Studies, the course marks Australasia’s first university-level course with Taylor Swift.

Explaining the course, Senior lecturer Rebecca Trelease highlighted Swift’s mastery of communication as a driving force behind her media success. She said that apart from Swift’s excellence in lyrics and music, her prowess as a communications professional has been remarkable and the backbone of curating and maintaining her career in the media.

She said, “This course is for everyone – from high school students eager for a head start on university study to established professionals looking to expand their knowledge.”

Notably, the Taylor Swift: Communications Professional course has been launched only a few days after the overwhelming interest in Swiftposium, an academic conference held in February 2024 to critically examine Swift’s global impact. It drew immense attention from both high-school students and fans alike, thereby reflecting the singer’s widespread influence.

What will the course include?

Participants of the Taylor Swift: Communications Professional course will gain the following benefits:

Learn and apply communications theory to Swift’s body of work.

Offer a unique opportunity to understand communication principles through the lens of a globally dominant figure in pop culture by analysing her visual and audio content to critiquing her branding strategies.

When does the course run?

The course will be held three days a week at AUT’s City Campus from November 18 to December 13, coinciding with Taylor Swift's 35th birthday.

AUT may also offer the course online to cater to students who are unable to attend in person in case there is enough interest.