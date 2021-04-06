Army chief visits Defence Services Staff College in Tamil Nadu's Wellington
Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj Mukund Naravane delivered a lecture on 'Developments along the Western & Northern Borders & their impact on the future road map of the Indian Army'.
ANI | , Wellington
UPDATED ON APR 06, 2021 06:59 PM IST
Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj Mukund Naravane visited Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington on April 5-6.
He delivered a lecture on 'Developments along the Western & Northern Borders & their impact on the future road map of the Indian Army'.
Gen Naravane was briefed on changes being undertaken in training curriculum and infrastructural development as a step towards enhancing the role of DSSC as a center of excellence for professional military education.