BITS Pilani announces AI+ campus in Amaravati, other initiatives

Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani announced an AI+ campus in Amaravati, a 1,219 crore investment to expand and modernise its campuses under Project Vistaar, and unveiled BITS Pilani Digital, its dedicated EdTech platform. BITS Pilani announces AI+ campus in Amaravati(Posted on X by @bitspilaniindia)

These announcements were made by Chancellor Kumar Mangalam Birla during the 2025 convocation celebrations.

KM Birla called it a pivotal moment in the journey of BITS Pilani.

“For over six decades, BITS Pilani has been synonymous with academic excellence, pioneering innovation, and nation-building. Through its unwavering focus on quality education and values-driven leadership, the institute has nurtured generations of professionals, thinkers, and entrepreneurs who have played an important role in shaping India’s growth story on the global stage.”

"…These efforts are not just about scale but also about building a transformative ecosystem that empowers learners, nurtures innovation, and fuels inclusive growth. They will also help lay the foundation for India’s knowledge economy, aligned with the Prime Minister’s vision of a trillion-dollar academic ecosystem, and preparing the nation for a digital, global future,” he added.

The newly announced AI+ Campus in Amaravati will offer undergraduate twinning programs, cotutelle doctoral degrees with top global institutions, and master’s programs in AI/ML, innovation, and strategy, the institute said.

It will be developed in 2 phases. The first phase will support 3,000 students, focusing on core academics and student life and the second phase will scale capacity to 7,000+, adding advanced research centers, global collaboration zones, and dedicated entrepreneurship hubs, built using sustainable, modular infrastructure for scalability and efficiency," it added.

The institute said the ₹1,219 crore Project Vistaar is one of the largest capital investments in its history. Under this, the institute will expand and upgrade infrastructure across its Pilani, Goa, and Hyderabad campuses.

It includes ₹60 crore for upgrading undergraduate laboratories to world-class standards.

“The student intake across campuses is projected to increase from over 18,700 to approximately 26,000 by academic year 2030–31. This physical expansion is coupled with strategic development of new interdisciplinary programs aligned with future industry and global trends,” BITS said in a press statement.

BITS Pilani Digital is the institute’s own EdTech platform and is in response to the National Education Policy’s push for accessible and lifelong learning.

The institute said the platform offers flexible, industry-aligned programs co-created with professionals.

“Over the next five years, BITS Pilani Digital aims to launch 32 programs (including 11 degrees and 21 certificates) and reach over 100,000 learners. Learners will engage in real-world projects, gain career support, and have the option of campus immersions to build connections within the BITS community and industry.”

Prof. V. Ramgopal Rao, Vice-Chancellor, BITS Pilani, said, “Our focus at BITS Pilani has always been to stay ahead of the curve, whether in academic innovation, global research collaboration, or student experience. With these new initiatives, we are reaffirming our vision to create an institution that is responsive to the world’s changing needs, deeply connected to industry, and driven by a spirit of purpose and excellence…."