BITS Pilani unveils Rakesh Kapoor Innovation Centre to elevate the future of learning

BITS Pilani inaugurated a specialised “Rakesh Kapoor Innovation Centre” focused on entrepreneurship. The inaugural event took place on 8th October 2023 at BITS Pilani Campus. The Rakesh Kapoor Incubation Centre is envisaged as an integral facility for innovation and entrepreneurship at the Pilani Campus.(Handout)

The Rakesh Kapoor Incubation Centre is envisaged as an integral facility for innovation and entrepreneurship at the Pilani Campus. The Centre will be the home to the business incubator, Pilani Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Society (PIEDS), which was set up with the grant of the Department of Science and Technology (DST).

The centre will also possess multiple specialised labs in the area such as Internet-of-Things, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, and Fin-Tech Labs. It will also have space for administrative offices for professionals and faculty members involved in incubation activities.

The Centre was inaugurated by Chief Guest, Rakesh Kapoor, Former Global CEO of Reckitt Plc. in the presence of Prof. V. Ramgopal Rao, Vice Chancellor, BITS Pilani and Prof. Sudhir Kumar Barai, Director, Pilani Campus.

Rakesh Kapoor, who studied at BITS Pilani from (Batch 1980), gave BITS Pilani a donation of $1.2 million for the creation of a state-of-the-art Centre of Innovation.

“Innovation is the lifeblood and engine of economic and societal progress. I am confident that this world-class Innovation centre will foster the talent of young engineers and scientists to create innovative products, solutions and services that benefit our planet and our people. With the depth and rigour of a BITS education combined with the culture of innovation and entrepreneurship that pervades campus life, I truly believe the possibilities for the coming generations are limitless. Nothing will give me more pleasure than the centre helping create a culture, especially of innovation and entrepreneurship, which actually results not just in innovation by itself, but results in things that we can do to benefit society, and people around the world. I am absolutely honoured that BITS chose me and put my name on this wonderful initiative," said Rakesh Kapoor, according to a media release issued by BITS Pilani.

“As we launch this Innovation Centre at BITS, we begin a new era in entrepreneurship and innovation. This facility exemplifies our commitment to fostering collaboration, curiosity, and innovation. Here, the brightest minds will unite to transform concepts into solutions and aspirations into reality,” said Prof. V. Ramgopal Rao, Vice Chancellor, BITS Pilani.

During the event, various donors were felicitated for their valuable contribution towards the institute.

