CBSE finds variation between theory, practical marks, asks schools to review internal assessment process

The Central Board of Secondary Education has detected variations in theory and practical marks in certain subjects in the past years' results. AI tools detected the variations among 50% or more students in about 500 CBSE-affiliated schools. CBSE finds variation in theory, practical marks in 500 schools, issues advisory

The Board has issued an advisory to such schools to review their internal assessment process.

In an official notice issued by the Board, it has mentioned that this variance highlights a need for meticulous assessment during practical examinations in schools.

With this review, CBSE aims to implement a more robust, transparent, and reliable mechanism to ensure that the assessment process is realistic and adds substantial value to the students' academic journey.

The official notice reads, “The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has detected, through advanced AI tools, a significant variation between theory and practical marks in certain subjects among 50% or more students in about 500 CBSE-affiliated schools, based on past years' result statistics. This variance highlights a need for meticulous assessment during practical examinations in schools. Consequently, the Board has issued an advisory to such schools to review their internal assessment procedures. The aim is to implement a more robust, transparent, and reliable mechanism to ensure that the assessment process is realistic and adds substantial value to the students' academic journey.”

CBSE wants schools to prioritize fairness and accuracy in assessing practical examinations to enhance the quality of education in CBSE-affiliated institutions.





