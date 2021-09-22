CBSE honours teachers for excellence in teaching and school leadership

Teachers from schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) were felicitated by Minister of state for education, Annapurna Devi in a virtual ceremony on Tuesday.

“The 22 awardees are primary, middle, secondary and senior secondary level teachers, who have not only contributed immensely with their innovative practices, but also stood the challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic and ensured uninterrupted teaching in online modes and reached out to students,” the CBSE said in congratulatory message.

Speaking on the commitment of teachers, the Minister of state for education said, “today is the day to celebrate excellence in teaching, unmitigated zeal and commitment of our teachers because of which the nation is achieving new heights each day. The latest testimony is how well the teachers have handled the difficult situations and challenges posed by the COVID 19 situation with their dedicated personal efforts to let the pandemic not hamper the learning of their students and adapting to innovative ways of teaching, learning new strategies to engage children and revamping the teaching learning approach altogether. That’s the reason why the teachers have also been taken in category of corona warriors along with others like doctors and nurses.”

Each award consists of a merit certificate, a shawl and an amount of ₹50,000.

Elated with the recognition, Sitikantha Pati, a mathematics teacher of Odisha’s DAV Public School, Pokhariput, Bhubaneswar has given all credits to his students and colleagues. During the trying time of Fani cyclone, the extremely severe tropical cyclone that had claimed more than 60 lives in the state, he had carried education, yoga and community awareness and was honoured with an appreciation letter by the DMC, Puri, Odisha. His unique sense of humour and pragmatic approach to Mathematics adds life to his classes. Sitikantha Pati is one of the two mathematics teachers to have received the award this year. He also shares the award with his colleague Smaranika Pattanaik.

From Delhi, Padma Srinivasan, DPS RKPuram; Ritika Anand, St. Mark’s senior secondary public school; Monika Sindhwani, Bal Bharati Public School; Monika Sachdeva, Darshan Academy; Mamta Amarpuri, Darshan Academy; Shiksha, Queen Mary’s School; Chandni Agarwal, Maharaja Agrasen Middle School; Divya Bhatia, Amity International School; Reena Bajpai, Darbari Lal DAV Model School have received the honour.

Among other recipients are Monica Chawla, St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh; Madhavi Goswami, Seth Anadram Jaipuria School, Ghaziabad; Sharmila Raheja, Uttam School for Girls, GHaziabad; Sukhpreet Kaur, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan SL Public, Amritsar; Sunita Singh, DAV Cententary Public School, Meerut; Sushmita Kanungo, Maharshi Patanjali Vidya Mandir, Allahabad; Monica Chawla, St. Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh; Suchita Raut, Delhi Public School, Madhya Pradesh; Munindra Kumar Majumdar, Maria’s Public School, Assam; Praveen Kumar Mishra, Swaminarayan Vidyapith, Gujarat; Harpreet Kaur, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan SL Public School, Punjab.

“CBSE since 2018, follows a rigorous and transparent online selection process that evaluates applicants on the basis of general and specific criterion under each category and contribution of teachers on several parameters related to school education, their social and community contributions,” the Board has said.