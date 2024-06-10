CBSE issues advisory urging public to not trust misleading information on Sample Papers, Curriculum in circulation

The Central Board of Secondary Education on Monday issued an advisory on the circulation of misleading information to the public by certain websites and portals. CBSE issues advisory on circulation of misleading information related to board

CBSE said that some websites and portals were circulating outdated links and unverified news related to Sample Question Papers, Curriculum, CBSE resources, and activities. The board further said that they were also falsely claiming to provide updated information for the 2024-25 session.

The CBSE further named some websites and urged people to follow and trust only official websites/ microsites for information related to CBSE. The websites mentioned by the board in its release for getting factual information on CBSE are:

CBSE Official Website ( https://www.cbse.gov.in/ )

CBSE Academic (https://www.cbseacademic.nic.in/ )- Academic and Skill Education, including Sample Question Papers, Subjects, Curricula and related Resources, Publications, Programs, SAFAL etc.

CBSE Results (https://results.cbse.nic.in/ )- CBSE Exam Results

CTET (https://ctet.nic.in/ )- Central Teacher Eligibility Test

PRASHIKSHAN TRIVENI (https://cbseit.in/cbse/2022/ET/frmListing ) -Training-related activities.

CBSE SARAS (https://saras.cbse.gov.in/SARAS ) - Integrated e-Affiliation System.

PARIKSHA SANGAM (https://parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in/ps/ ) -Exam related activities

The CBSE cautioned the public against relying on information from unauthorized sources as they could misleading and may cause unnecessary confusion among schools, students, parents, and other stakeholders.