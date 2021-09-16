CBSE to launch a two-year initiative to encourage book reading among students

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will launch The CBSE Reading Mission on September 20 to promote book reading among its students, the Board said in a press release on Thursday. The Board is partnering with Pratham Books' Story Weaver and Central Square Foundation to launch this two-year Mission, the press release added.

The reading mission will be launched by Manoj Ahuja, IAS Chairman, CBSE in the presence of eminent educationists - Dr. Joseph Emanuel, Director Academics; Rukmini Banerji, CEO of Pratham Education Foundation; R. Sriram, Chairperson, Pratham Books; Anustup Nayak, Central Square Foundation; Prof. Shailaja Menon, Azim Premji University; Vishal Talreja, Co-Founder, Dream a Dream.

There will be a teachers’ webinar on building a culture for reading in schools after the launch event.

This project will help students to acquire the critical competency of reading with comprehension. Teachers of Hindi and English across the CBSE’s more than 25,000 schools would be provided quality-reading material suited for learners of classes I-VIII, the Board has said.

In line with recommendations of the NEP 2020, under this mission, the schools and teachers shall have access to a repository of quality English and Hindi children’s storybooks and supplementary resources for Classes I to VIII, it has added.