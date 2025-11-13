CBSE warns schools against fake NCERT books; issues advisory to ensure only genuine textbooks

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has cautioned its affiliated schools against the circulation of counterfeit NCERT textbooks and advised them to ensure that students use only genuine books purchased from authorised sources. CBSE urges schools to ensure that students use authentic books and counsel parents to purchase from authorised sources to protect learning quality and academic integrity.. (RAJ K RAJ /HT File PHOTO)

In an official advisory sent to all school heads, the Board said it has received reports that some unauthorised sellers are supplying fake or counterfeit versions of NCERT textbooks, often at discounted rates. These books, CBSE said, are of poor physical quality and may contain printing mistakes and content errors, posing a risk to students’ learning.

Schools have been asked to counsel parents to buy only authentic NCERT books from approved channels. If schools procure the books themselves, they must do so strictly through sources recognised by CBSE and NCERT.

Where to buy authentic NCERT textbooks

CBSE has listed the following authorised channels for purchase:

NCERT Regional Production & Distribution Centres (RPDCs)

Authorised vendors listed on the NCERT website

NCERT Postal Supply Service through the NCERT portal

Official NCERT Amazon storefront

Schools have also been directed to share the advisory with teachers, parents, and students and to contact the nearest RPDC for any assistance.

The Board said strict adherence to the advisory is essential to safeguard academic integrity and ensure that students are provided with accurate and reliable learning material.