Search
Thu, Sept 04, 2025
New Delhi oC

Chandigarh extends closure of schools till Sep 7 due to heavy rain

PTI |
Published on: Sept 04, 2025 08:29 am IST

Chandigarh authorities on Wednesday extended the closure of all schools till September 7 due to incessant rain.

Chandigarh authorities on Wednesday extended the closure of all schools till September 7 due to incessant rain.

Chandigarh extends closure of schools till Sep 7 due to heavy rain(ANI Photo)
Chandigarh extends closure of schools till Sep 7 due to heavy rain(ANI Photo)

"In view of the prevailing inclement weather condition in the region, all schools in UT Chandigarh shall remain closed till September 7," an official statement said.

"Schools to open only after proper verification/safety audit," it added.

Schools here were shut on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Now, in addition, all government and private-aided colleges will also remain closed in the UT between September 4 and 6.

Hostels of the colleges, however, will remain operational, the Directorate of Higher Education, Chandigarh Administration, said.

Chandigarh is the common capital of Punjab and Haryana, the states battered by rain for days.

The swollen Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets have flooded large parts of Punjab.

The government of Punjab, already declared flood-hit, on Wednesday extended the closure of all schools, colleges and universities till September 7.

Get latest updates on Assam HSLC Result LIVE along with Educationand updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Get latest updates on Assam HSLC Result LIVE along with Educationand updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
News / Education News / education news / Chandigarh extends closure of schools till Sep 7 due to heavy rain
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On