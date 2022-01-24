CISCE releases notice regarding NCERT SWAYAM courses for Classes 11 and 12

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) released a notice on Monday, January 24, 2022, regarding the enrolment to the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) SWAYAM courses for Class 11 and 12 students. The last date of enrolment to the courses is March 31, 2022.

According to the official notice, “The Ministry of Education, Government of India, launched a platform for offering Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) that is popularly known as SWAYAM (Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds) on July 09, 2017. NCERT has been offering online courses for the School Education system in 11 subject areas for classes 11 and 12.”

“In the current cycle, the NCERT is offering 28 MOOCs in 11 subjects for students of classes 11 and 12 from December 20, 2021 to May 31, 2022,” the notice read.

ISC Class 11 and 12 students can visit https://ciet.nic.in/swayam-moocs and avail free online courses offered in Accountancy, Business Studies, Biology, Chemistry, Economics, Geography, Mathematics, Physics, Psychology, English, and Sociology subjects.

How to Enroll in NCERT SWAYAM Courses

1. Visit the SWAYAM portal at https://swayam.gov.in/

2. Click on Sign-In on Homepage and Register using credentials

3. Once Registered, Click on link ‘Continue with SWAYAM’ on the Homepage

4. Click on ‘Secondary and Sr. Secondary Courses (NCERT)’

5. A new page will open

6. Click on the desired Course

7. The Course Page will open

8. Click on ‘Enroll the Course on SWAYAM’

9. You are enrolled

Students can access the courses and take final assessments after each module to receive certificates.

“Keeping the current scenario of Covid-19, these online courses can support continuous learning of students in virtual mode,” the Board suggested.

