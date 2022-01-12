ClassAct22: Here is all about the Hindustan Times Republic Day Quiz

India will be celebrating its 73rd Republic Day on January 26, 2022. In order to pay tribute to this day of national importance, Hindustan Times is all set to host India’s biggest online school quiz for students of Grades 1 to 12 on this day. Registration for the quiz, known as ClassAct 2022, The Hindustan Times Republic Day Quiz, is free and can be completed in a jiffy. Participants will only have to fill in an online registration form on this page to register for the quiz. Registered students will receive updates about the quiz and links to access the Prelims and Finale rounds on their registered email IDs. Registrations will close on January 23, 2022, at 10 AM. Here is all about this exciting event.

ClassAct 2022: What is it all about?

This Republic Day Quiz is a unique opportunity for aspiring quizzers of Grades 1 to 12. It will challenge contestants to enhance their quizzing skills and dominate the buzzer. The finalists get a chance to interact and learn from two of India’s celebrated quizmasters: Dr. Navin Jayakumar and Avinash Mudaliar, who will be hosting the Finale. Dr. Navin is the founding member of The Quiz Foundation of India and is also the quizmaster for reputed national quizzes including the Landmark Quiz, the Murugappa Madras Quotient School Quiz and the Rotary Galaxy Science and Technology Quiz. Avinash Mudaliar from HT Labs is a renowned quizmaster with decades of experience. The EY Knowledge Quiz, Microsoft Bhashaindia and GIM Wizbiz are a few among the several national quizzes that he has hosted so far. The prize includes ₹1.25 lakh worth Amazon vouchers. There are also special offers for contestants in Grades 1 to 5. All participants will also be awarded a Participation Certificate from Hindustan Times.

How does the competition work?

ClassAct 2022 is meant for all students of Grades 1-12. The quiz will be divided into two rounds, the Prelims and the Finale. Broadly speaking, it has two categories: The Junior category consisting of students of Grades 1 to 5, and the Senior category, comprising students of Grades 6 to 12. While the Finale is for the top performers in the Senior category, there are exciting Amazon vouchers for the top 20 Juniors, based on their scores in the Prelims. The top 100 contestants of the Senior category will be eligible to participate in the Finale, based on their Prelim scores. It will be conducted on Zoom. The winners will be selected on the basis of their performance in the Finale.

When and where will the quiz competition take place?

Both the Prelims and the Finale of ClasssAct 2022 will be conducted online. The Prelims will take place asynchronously on January 23, 2022 at 11 AM, while the Finale will be held live on Zoom on January 26, 2022, at 3 PM. The Prelims will be held on the Quizizz platform, and the link will be sent to the participants’ registered email ID by 10:45 AM on January 23, 2022. They need to check their Inbox / Spam / Promotions folders for the email from Hindustan Times School. The link will only be active for a stipulated period of time.

The finalists will be informed via their registered email ID. The winners of the Finale will be announced immediately after the quiz. The quiz masters’ decision will be final and binding. The grand Finale will be broadcast ‘Live’ on the official HT School YouTube channel.