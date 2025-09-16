Search
Tue, Sept 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

CM Adityanath directs education dept to seek review of SC order on TET for in-service teachers

PTI | , Lucknow
Published on: Sept 16, 2025 02:15 pm IST

The CMO said in a post on X that ignoring the qualifications of teachers and their years of service is not justified.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed the Basic Education Department to file a review petition against the Supreme Court order making the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) mandatory for in-service teachers.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has directed the Basic Education Department to file a revision against the Supreme Court order mandating TET for serving teachers. (File image)
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has directed the Basic Education Department to file a revision against the Supreme Court order mandating TET for serving teachers. (File image)

In a post on X, the CM's office posted: "The Basic Education Department has been instructed by the CM to file a revision against the Hon'ble Supreme Court order mandating TET for serving teachers".

"The state's teachers are experienced and have been provided training from time to time by the government. Ignoring their qualifications and years of service is not justified," it said.

The TET is a mandatory qualifying exam for recruitment of teachers in primary and upper primary schools in India.

Recently, the Supreme Court ruled that even serving teachers who do not possess TET qualifications must clear the exam to continue in service.

Get latest updates on NIRF Ranking along with Education and updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Get latest updates on NIRF Ranking along with Education and updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
News / Education News / education news / CM Adityanath directs education dept to seek review of SC order on TET for in-service teachers
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On