COVID-19: Common entrance exam for Army recruitment at Jaipur, Jodhpur postponed

Common Entrance Exam (CEC) for Army Recruitment which was scheduled on May 30, 2021, at Jaipur and Jodhpur for the rally and medically fit candidates stands postponed owing to COVID 19 situation, said Defence PRO, Rajasthan on Friday.

According to the statement, the fresh dates will be intimated later.

It further said that candidates can check newspapers and the Indian Army website (www.joinindianarmy.nic.in) for fresh dates.

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 situation in the country, many examinations have been either cancelled or postponed.

Reviewing the situation, the government then postponed and cancelled several exams across the nation including CBSE and CISCE board exams, several competitive exams were also postponed, including ICAI CA Exam 2021, JEE Mains April and May 2021 session and NEET-PG Exams 2021.

The country has registered over 4 lakh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

With a total of 4,14,188 new COVID-19 cases being recorded in the last 24 hours, India again reported its highest single-day spike on the second consecutive day.

On May 6, the country had registered 4,12,262 new COVID cases.With this, the cumulative count of cases in the country reached 2,14,91,598, informed Union Health Ministry.

Also, the country witnessed as many as 3,31,507 recoveries in the last 24 hours, pushing the total recoveries count to 1,76,12,351.

The country registered 3,915 new COVID-related deaths which took the total death toll in the country further up to 2,34,083.