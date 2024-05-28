Cyclone Remal: College student killed; 12 students injured after tree falls on school bus in Assam

A college student was killed and 13 others including 12 school students were injured at three different places in Assam due to heavy rainfall and storm in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal, officials confirmed on Tuesday. Many parts of Assam have been witnessing very heavy to heavy rainfall and severe storms since Monday as an after-effect of Cyclone

In Morigaon district, a college student was killed on Tuesday morning after a tree fell on the autorickshaw he was travelling in. The deceased, a student of Gurugul Junior College, was on his way to the institution when the incident took place.

Twelve school students were injured in Dhekiajuli town of Sonitpur district on Tuesday morning when a large tree fell on the school bus.

“As per report received, a tree branch fell on a school bus of Ursula English School in Dhekiajuli and injured 12 students. The injured students were rescued and sent for medical care,” said a bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Tuesday.

Another person sustained injuries due to the storm at Palasbari in Kamrup district on Tuesday, the bulletin mentioned.

Many parts of Assam have been witnessing very heavy to heavy rainfall and severe storms since Monday as an after-effect of Cyclone Remal. In several places, trees have been uprooted and houses damaged. Many parts of Guwahati and other nearby areas are witnessing power outages since Monday night.

“Cyclone Remal has affected Assam, causing storms in many areas. Tragically, a student, Kausik Bordoloi Amphi (17), died in Marigaon, and 12 students were injured in Dekhiajuli due to falling trees,” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on X.

“In Guwahati, uprooted trees in places like Cotton University and Jyoti Chitraban caused no damage to people or buildings. Power supply is disrupted in lower Assam, including Guwahati. We are monitoring the situation and request everyone to stay indoors until the situation stabilizes,” he added.

The IMD office at Guwahati issued a forecast on Tuesday morning for moderate rainfall at most places over Bongaigaon, Darrang, Dhubri, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hojai, Kamrup, Kamrup Metro, Karbi Anglong, Kokrajhar, Marigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, South Salmara, Tamulpur, Udalguri and West Karbi Anglong.

In the Dima Hasao district, authorities have stopped the movement of heavy vehicles on the road stretch between Jatinga and Harangajao and ordered all schools to remain closed till May 29.

