DAV celebrates 4th DAV United festival

DAV celebrated the fourth edition of the annual DAV United festival on February 4 and 5 at the Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex, Delhi.

"...The festival manifested the underlying objective of DAV United - celebration of the spirit of unity among more than 20 million DAVians - Students, Alumni, Parents and Teachers, spread across 21 states and 2 Union territories...." DAV said in a press statement.

The event saw footfall of around 1 lakh DAVians. Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh also attended the event, it added.

"Many popular names in the entertainment industry such as Kartik Aaryan, Anupam Kher, Nargis Fakhri, Neena Gupta, and Sharib added glitz to the show. Famous music stars such as Rochak Kohli, Milind Gaba, Maninder Buttar, Hargun Kaur, Roopam Bharnaria and Chaitanya Vaish swayed the 70,000 strong crowd…." DAV said.

Other dignitaries who attended the event include alumni Olympian Sakshi Malik, comedians Gurleen Pannu and Inder Sahani.

DAV informed that the festival was a ‘ZERO Waste and Litter Free’ event as part of their ‘Sustainable Living’ drive.