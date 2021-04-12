IND USA
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said the decision to conduct the CBSE exams from May 4 should be reconsidered in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the country
Decision to conduct CBSE exams from May 4 should be reconsidered: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said the decision to conduct the CBSE exams from May 4 should be reconsidered in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the country
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 12:05 AM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said the decision to conduct the CBSE exams from May 4 should be reconsidered in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the country.

"In the light of the devastating Corona second wave, conducting CBSE exams must be reconsidered. All stakeholders must be consulted before making sweeping decisions," he said in a tweet.

"On how many counts does GOI intend to play with the future of India's youth?" he asked.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has also written to the education minister to consider the demands of students for cancelling the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams. PTI SKC RC

