Delhi govt files police complaint over 'misinformation' about teachers counting stray dogs

The Delhi government's Directorate of Education (DoE) has filed a formal complaint with police demanding legal action into alleged misinformation being spread on social media over a circular to appoint nodal officers for matters related to stray dogs.

Delhi Chief Minister, meanwhile, accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of spreading fake news on the matter.

There was no immediate reaction from AAP.

Addressing a press conference, Education Director Veditha Reddy said misinformation is being spread that the directorate has issued directions for teachers to count stray dogs near their institutions.

"This is completely false and fabricated. There was no such directive issued. The directorate issued a statement denying it.

"The teachers are only involved in academic activities. The false narrative is mischievous," she said.

Noting that the "misinformation" has created confusion and misled parents and teachers, she alleged that some persons are impersonating teachers and counting dogs and making videos on social media.

"We have compiled digital evidence, posts and timelines. A formal complaint has been filed with the Delhi Police," she said.

The complaint submitted at the Civil Lines police station said there is "circulation of false, misleading and malicious information on social media platforms by unknown/ mischievous persons regarding an alleged direction that school teachers are required to count stray dogs".

"It has been seen that deliberate attempts have been made for spreading false and fabricated news with malafide intent, causing confusion and panic among teachers and school staff, damage to the reputation of the Education Department and disruption of public order and trust in government institutions," read the complaint.

It also said there has been the dissemination of misinformation and a breach of social responsibility.

"There has been no mention of any counting of stray dogs in the said circular. In this regard, the Education Department has also officially clarified... that no such directions have ever been issued by the Directorate of Education.

"Further, impersonation of some individuals as a teacher counting stray dogs has also been seen on social media which needs to be immediately investigated and appropriate legal and criminal action should be taken," read the complaint.

The government has also shared a list of social media handles spreading false information.

The DoE has said the actions attract provisions of Sections 353(2) (defamation by publishing false statements harming the reputation of a public authority and its officials) and 196 (making and circulating statements conducing to public mischief and fear) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The other Sections of the BNS mentioned in the complaint are 221 and 299 (forgery and false electronic content intended to harm reputation), and Sections 66D (cheating and impersonation using electronic means) and 67 (publishing or transmitting objectionable and misleading content electronically) of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

In the complaint, the DoE has requested that an FIR be registered and a thorough investigation be carried out to "identify the originators and forwarders of the false content".

Reacting to the development, the chief minister, in a post on X, said, "The Education Department has lodged a formal complaint at the Civil Lines police station, taking strict action against the fake news being spread by the Aam Aadmi Party. This is a serious and deliberate attempt to demoralise our dedicated teachers and to deliberately create mistrust in Delhi's education system."

She said such "deception" against Delhi will not be tolerated.

"There is zero tolerance for the politics of lies, and everyone responsible for this will be held fully accountable under the law," she said in the same post.

A senior police officer said the matter will be investigated by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) Unit of the Delhi Police.

A political slugfest had erupted over the order on the appointment of nodal officers by schools for handling matters related to stray dogs.

On December 30, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood rejected claims that teachers have been deployed to handle matters related to stray dogs around their educational institutions.

He alleged that the AAP leaders have been spreading misinformation on social media, claiming that teachers were being diverted from their academic responsibilities for non-teaching duties.

Weighing in on the issue, former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had said in a post on X in Hindi, "Will teachers in Delhi's government schools teach children, or will they count dogs on the streets instead? This order from the BJP's Delhi government exposes their thinking and priorities."

Alleging that education is not even an issue for the BJP, he said that the ruling party is "insulting teachers and ruining schools".