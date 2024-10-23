Menu Explore
Delhi: Teachers asked to refrain from the use of phones in classes

PTI | , New Delhi
Oct 23, 2024 07:02 PM IST

The circular called for creating a more engaging and stimulating physical learning environment

The Delhi Directorate of Education has asked teachers to avoid using mobile phones in classrooms, laboratories, and libraries.

The circular instructed teachers to use smart boards, projectors, and K-Yan devices available at school. (HT File)
According to the circular released on Tuesday, the DoE said, "Teachers and other staff are refrained from using mobile phones during teaching and learning activities in classrooms, laboratories, and libraries, including arrangement periods."

The circular called for creating a more engaging and stimulating physical learning environment and instructed teachers to use smart boards, projectors, and K-Yan devices available at school.

K-Yan (K-Knowledge-Yan-Vehicle) is a tool that combines a computer and projector into a single unit, transforming a wall or flat surface into an interactive workspace.

