Delhi: Teachers asked to refrain from the use of phones in classes

The Delhi Directorate of Education has asked teachers to avoid using mobile phones in classrooms, laboratories, and libraries. The circular instructed teachers to use smart boards, projectors, and K-Yan devices available at school. (HT File)

According to the circular released on Tuesday, the DoE said, "Teachers and other staff are refrained from using mobile phones during teaching and learning activities in classrooms, laboratories, and libraries, including arrangement periods."

Also Read: DoE issues guidelines for implementing 10 'bagless days' in Delhi schools

The circular called for creating a more engaging and stimulating physical learning environment and instructed teachers to use smart boards, projectors, and K-Yan devices available at school.

K-Yan (K-Knowledge-Yan-Vehicle) is a tool that combines a computer and projector into a single unit, transforming a wall or flat surface into an interactive workspace.

Also Read: Ashoka University announces scholarships for all Young India Fellows in 2025-26, details inside