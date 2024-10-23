Menu Explore
DoE issues guidelines for implementing 10 'bagless days' in Delhi schools

PTI | , New Delhi
Oct 23, 2024 03:41 PM IST

In a circular, the DoE directed the heads of all schools to implement 10 bagless days in schools for students of classes six to eight.

The Directorate of Education on Tuesday issued guidelines for the implementation of 10 bagless days across government and private schools in Delhi.

The Directorate of Education on Tuesday issued guidelines for the implementation of 10 bagless days across government and private schools in Delhi. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
The Directorate of Education on Tuesday issued guidelines for the implementation of 10 bagless days across government and private schools in Delhi. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)



The guidelines have been developed by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) as per the recommendation of National Education Policy 2020 and are "aimed at making learning at school an experiential, joyful and stress-free experience for students," the circular read.

"Activities may be carefully chosen so that the resources available at school's disposal are optimally utilised. Bagless activities conducted during execution of Happiness Curriculum or excursion visits etc. may be included in bagless days," it added.

"Under these guidelines, students may visit historical monuments, cultural sites, craft canters, places of tourist interest and many more. They can meet artists and craftsmen, to broaden their understanding of different concepts and traditions, and help them appreciate the importance of preserving heritage," the guidelines stated.

