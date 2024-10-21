NSP Scholarships 2024: Application open, check eligibility for these education ministry schemes

The National Scholarship Portal, NSP, has commenced the application process of education scholarships for the academic year 2024-2025, offered by various central and state governments. Eligible candidates who are interested in applying for the scholarships can submit the application forms on the official website at scholarships.gov.in. NSP Scholarships 2024: Check eligibility for various education ministry schemes here.

Notably, applications for a total of 23 central government-sponsored scholarships have been opened by the NSP.

Also read: Application for 23 central government-sponsored scholarships ends on Oct 31, apply at NSP portal

In this article, we will check various scholarships offered by the education ministry for school as well as college and university students.

Department of School Education & Literacy

Name of scholarship: National Means cum Merit Scholarship

Last date to apply: October 31, 2024

Application correction window: November 15, 2024

About the scheme:

As per NSP, the “National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme under the Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education, is awarded to meritorious students of economically weaker sections to arrest their drop out at class VIII and encourage them to continue the study at the secondary stage.”

Under this scheme, 1,00,000 meritorious students whose parental income is not more than ₹3,50,000 are provided ₹12,000 per annum ( ₹1,000 per month) from Class 9 to Class 12. Each state and UT has a fixed quota of scholarships for the concerned age group of classes 7 to 8.

Also read: Ishan Uday: Are you a college student from NE? Check eligibility for ₹8,000 per month UGC scholarship, apply by Oct 31

Furthermore, the scholarship will be provided on an annual basis to the students studying as regular students and entering class IX in Government, Government-aided, or local body schools.

Process of selection: Each state and UT will conduct its own test at class VIII for the selection of students for the scholarship. The examination may be of two types:

Mental Ability Test (MAT)

Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT)

Eligibility:

The applicant should take up studies in approved courses.

They must maintain good conduct as certified by the Head of the college/Institution and continues higher studies as a regular student in a Government/Government-aided or Local Body school.

Should not be absent without proper leave.

Applicant must take up studies on a whole time basis.

No scholarship shall be available for studies abroad for any course.

No claim for scholarship arrears will be entertained after the expiry of 12 months of the academic session for which one has applied for the claim.

In case any awardee leaves his/her course of study within one month of registration/admission, no scholarship shall be paid to him/her.

In case a student is not able to appear at the annual examination due to serious illness, he/she should send the medical certificate to the Head of the Institution within three months of his/her falling ill.

Students must join the next class/desired course within 3 months of the declaration of the result of the previous class/course.

The scholarship shall be deemed to be discontinued if a gap arises in the academic session at any time due to any reason.

Scholarships once discontinued based on the rules of disbursement of scholarship cannot be revived under any circumstances.

Also read: Diverse career paths available for public policy graduates in India

2. Department of Higher Education

Scheme name: Central Sector Scheme Of Scholarships For College And University Students

Last date to apply: October 31, 2024

Application correction window: November 15, 2024

About the scheme:

The scheme is aimed at providing financial assistance to meritorious students from poor families to meet a part of their day-to-day expenses while pursuing higher studies. The scholarship is awarded by the Ministry of Education based on results of the Higher Secondary / Class XII Board Examination.

A maximum of 82,000 fresh scholarships per annum are provided for pursuing graduate /postgraduate degrees in colleges and universities and for professional courses, such as Medical, Engineering, and more.

As per NSP, the total number of scholarships is divided amongst the state education boards based on the state's population in the age group of 18-25 years, after segregating share of CBSE and ICSE based on the number of students passing out from various boards in the country. 50% of the scholarships are earmarked for girls.

Eligibility:

The scholarship is available for students who meet the following eligibility criteria:

Students who are above the 80th percentile of successful candidates in the relevant stream from the respective board of examination in Class XII of 10+2 pattern or equivalent.

Should be pursuing regular degree courses, and not correspondence, distance mode or pursuing Diploma courses.

Should be pursuing courses at colleges/institutions recognized by All India Council for Technical Education and respective regulatory bodies concerned.

Should not be availing benefits of any other scholarship schemes including state-run scholarship schemes/ fee waiver & reimbursement scheme.

Students with gross parental/family income up to Rs. 4.5 lakh per annum are eligible for scholarships under the scheme.

An income certificate will be required only for the fresh applicants.

Students changing his/ her college/institute of study will be allowed to continue/renew the scholarship provided the course of study and the institution has a valid AISHE Code.

Students who failed to apply for renewal of application online on NSP will be allowed to apply for renewal of the scholarship for the subsequent year on NSP if he/she fulfils eligibility conditions for renewal.

For more information, visit the official website of NSP at scholarships.gov.in