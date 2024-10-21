Ishan Uday: Are you a college student from NE? Check eligibility for 8,000 per month UGC scholarship, apply by Oct 31

Undergraduate students from Northeastern states have a special chance to win a ₹8,000 per month scholarship. The University Grants Commission (UGC) is accepting online applications for the 'Ishan Uday Special Scholarship Scheme for North East Region'. Forms can be submitted up to October 31 on the National Scholarship Portal (NSP), scholarships.gov.in. Ishan Uday: Application deadline for NER scholarship is Oct 31, check eligibility (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The commission will select 10,000 awardees based on state-wise merit.

Also read: Application for 23 central government-sponsored scholarships ends on Oct 31, apply at NSP portal

The scholarship will be awarded 10 months in a year. Fifty per cent of slots under each category are earmarked for Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, Law, Management and theother 50 per cent are earmarked for Science, Engineering & Technology, Medical, Technical, Agriculture, and Forestry programmes.

Apply for Ishan Uday Scholarship 2024

UGC Ishan Uday Scholarship 2024: Eligibility criteria and other details

The scholarship is open to students who have passed Class 12 from a school situated within the northeast region.

Only the students who are already admitted in the first year of the UG degree programme in an eligible university/college/institution within India are eligible to apply.

The scholarship will be awarded for the duration of the UG programme. In the case of integrated and dual degree courses, the scholarship will be paid for the UG component only.

Also read: Bharti Airtel Foundation honours 282 students under its scholarship program

Only regular, full-time degree courses will be considered for the Ishan Uday scheme. Students enrolled in open, distance, correspondence, private and part-time courses will not be eligible. Students admitted through management quota are also not eligible.

The annual income of the parents of the applicants must be below ₹ 4.50 lakh per annum.

4.50 lakh per annum. The applicants must have a valid domicile certificate of a northeastern state.

Check the notification here.