Ministry of Education extends registration window for Yuva Sangam Phase V, check date and direct link here
Ministry of Education has extended the registration window for Yuva Sangam Phase V. The new date and other important details is given below.
The Ministry of Education announced the extension of the registration window for Yuva Sangam Phase V till October 25, 2024. The move is aimed at giving sufficient time to all prospective applicants interested in taking part in the program.
The ministry said in a press statement that the registration portal had seen a massive spike in visitors until the earlier deadline.
Yuva Sangam, a cultural exchange program initiated under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat facilitates engagement and collaboration among youth in the age group of 18 to 30 years across India.
Supported by several other central ministries and departments, Yuva Sangam takes participants on an immersive tour to paired states to experience local history, culture, traditions and gain a deep understanding of the country’s diversity.
As per the ministry, the program has facilitated cross-cultural learnings and interaction for 4,795 youth across India through 114 tours.
Besides, the program provides multi-dimensional exposure to participants in five broad areas or the five Ps, namely Paryatan (Tourism), Parampara (Traditions), Pragati (Development), Paraspar Sampark (People-to-people connect), and Prodyogiki (Technology).
Who can apply:
Young professionals (employed/self-employed) and students including NSS/NYKS volunteers, as well as off-campus youth (those enrolled for online courses, in skilling institutions etc) can apply for the program.
A senior official of the Ministry of Education, informed that the response to Phase-V of Yuva Sangam has been encouraging, adding that the extension in deadline had been necessitated by the surge in response in the last few days and to facilitate registration for intending participant.
It may be mentioned here that 20 eminent institutions across India have been identified for Phase V of Yuva Sangam during which participants from the respective states/ UTs, led by the nodal higher education institute (HEI) of the state/UT, will be visiting their paired state/ UTs.
Pairing of States / UTs and HEIs for Yuva Sangam Phase-V:
No.
STATE 1
NAME OF HEI
STATE 2
NAME OF HEI
1.
Maharashtra
IIM Mumbai
Odisha
IIT Bhubaneswar
2.
Haryana
CU Haryana
Madhya Pradesh
IGNTU, Amarkantak
3.
Jharkhand
IIT Dhanbad
Uttarakhand
IIT Roorkee
4.
Jammu & Kashmir
IIM Jammu
Tamil Nadu
NITTTR Chennai
5.
Andhra Pradesh
SPA, Vijayawada
Uttar Pradesh
IIIT Allahabad
6.
Bihar
CU of Bihar, Gaya
Karnataka
IIT Dharwad
7.
Gujarat
IIT Gandhinagar
Kerala
IIIT Kottayam
8.
Telangana
Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Hyderabad
Himachal Pradesh
NIT Hamirpur
9.
Assam
Assam University, Silchar
Chhattisgarh
IIM Raipur
10.
Rajasthan
IIT Jodhpur
West Bengal
IIEST, Shibpur
To register and for more information, candidates can click on this direct link.
