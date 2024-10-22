Ministry of Education extends registration window for Yuva Sangam Phase V, check date and direct link here

The Ministry of Education announced the extension of the registration window for Yuva Sangam Phase V till October 25, 2024. The move is aimed at giving sufficient time to all prospective applicants interested in taking part in the program. The extension of the registration window for Yuva Sangam Phase V is aimed at accommodating all prospective applicants who are interested to take part in the program. (Image source: Official website/screenshot)

The ministry said in a press statement that the registration portal had seen a massive spike in visitors until the earlier deadline.

Yuva Sangam, a cultural exchange program initiated under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat facilitates engagement and collaboration among youth in the age group of 18 to 30 years across India.

Supported by several other central ministries and departments, Yuva Sangam takes participants on an immersive tour to paired states to experience local history, culture, traditions and gain a deep understanding of the country’s diversity.

As per the ministry, the program has facilitated cross-cultural learnings and interaction for 4,795 youth across India through 114 tours.

Besides, the program provides multi-dimensional exposure to participants in five broad areas or the five Ps, namely Paryatan (Tourism), Parampara (Traditions), Pragati (Development), Paraspar Sampark (People-to-people connect), and Prodyogiki (Technology).

Who can apply:

Young professionals (employed/self-employed) and students including NSS/NYKS volunteers, as well as off-campus youth (those enrolled for online courses, in skilling institutions etc) can apply for the program.

A senior official of the Ministry of Education, informed that the response to Phase-V of Yuva Sangam has been encouraging, adding that the extension in deadline had been necessitated by the surge in response in the last few days and to facilitate registration for intending participant.

It may be mentioned here that 20 eminent institutions across India have been identified for Phase V of Yuva Sangam during which participants from the respective states/ UTs, led by the nodal higher education institute (HEI) of the state/UT, will be visiting their paired state/ UTs.

Pairing of States / UTs and HEIs for Yuva Sangam Phase-V:

No. STATE 1 NAME OF HEI STATE 2 NAME OF HEI 1. Maharashtra IIM Mumbai Odisha IIT Bhubaneswar 2. Haryana CU Haryana Madhya Pradesh IGNTU, Amarkantak 3. Jharkhand IIT Dhanbad Uttarakhand IIT Roorkee 4. Jammu & Kashmir IIM Jammu Tamil Nadu NITTTR Chennai



5. Andhra Pradesh SPA, Vijayawada Uttar Pradesh IIIT Allahabad 6. Bihar CU of Bihar, Gaya Karnataka IIT Dharwad 7. Gujarat IIT Gandhinagar Kerala IIIT Kottayam 8. Telangana Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Hyderabad Himachal Pradesh NIT Hamirpur



9. Assam Assam University, Silchar Chhattisgarh IIM Raipur 10. Rajasthan IIT Jodhpur West Bengal IIEST, Shibpur

To register and for more information, candidates can click on this direct link.