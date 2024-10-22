Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ministry of Education extends registration window for Yuva Sangam Phase V, check date and direct link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Gaurav Sarma, New Delhi
Oct 22, 2024 11:51 AM IST

Ministry of Education has extended the registration window for Yuva Sangam Phase V. The new date and other important details is given below.

The Ministry of Education announced the extension of the registration window for Yuva Sangam Phase V till October 25, 2024. The move is aimed at giving sufficient time to all prospective applicants interested in taking part in the program.

The extension of the registration window for Yuva Sangam Phase V is aimed at accommodating all prospective applicants who are interested to take part in the program. (Image source: Official website/screenshot)
The extension of the registration window for Yuva Sangam Phase V is aimed at accommodating all prospective applicants who are interested to take part in the program. (Image source: Official website/screenshot)

The ministry said in a press statement that the registration portal had seen a massive spike in visitors until the earlier deadline.

Yuva Sangam, a cultural exchange program initiated under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat facilitates engagement and collaboration among youth in the age group of 18 to 30 years across India.

Also read: IMT Ghaziabad hosts convocation ceremony for Class of 2024, certificates conferred to more than 670 graduates

Supported by several other central ministries and departments, Yuva Sangam takes participants on an immersive tour to paired states to experience local history, culture, traditions and gain a deep understanding of the country’s diversity.

As per the ministry, the program has facilitated cross-cultural learnings and interaction for 4,795 youth across India through 114 tours.

Besides, the program provides multi-dimensional exposure to participants in five broad areas or the five Ps, namely Paryatan (Tourism), Parampara (Traditions), Pragati (Development), Paraspar Sampark (People-to-people connect), and Prodyogiki (Technology).

Also read: Pursue a career in design: BITS Design School opens admissions for ‘Bachelor of Design’ programme, check details here

Who can apply:

Young professionals (employed/self-employed) and students including NSS/NYKS volunteers, as well as off-campus youth (those enrolled for online courses, in skilling institutions etc) can apply for the program.

A senior official of the Ministry of Education, informed that the response to Phase-V of Yuva Sangam has been encouraging, adding that the extension in deadline had been necessitated by the surge in response in the last few days and to facilitate registration for intending participant.

It may be mentioned here that 20 eminent institutions across India have been identified for Phase V of Yuva Sangam during which participants from the respective states/ UTs, led by the nodal higher education institute (HEI) of the state/UT, will be visiting their paired state/ UTs.

Also read: UP DElEd 2024: Last date to apply today at updeled.gov.in

Pairing of States / UTs and HEIs for Yuva Sangam Phase-V:

No.

STATE 1

NAME OF HEI

STATE 2

NAME OF HEI

1.

Maharashtra

IIM Mumbai

Odisha

IIT Bhubaneswar

2. 

Haryana

CU Haryana

Madhya Pradesh

IGNTU, Amarkantak

3.

Jharkhand

IIT Dhanbad

Uttarakhand

IIT Roorkee

4.

Jammu & Kashmir

IIM Jammu

Tamil Nadu

NITTTR Chennai

 

5.

Andhra Pradesh

SPA, Vijayawada

Uttar Pradesh

IIIT Allahabad

6. 

Bihar

CU of Bihar, Gaya

Karnataka

IIT Dharwad

7. 

Gujarat

IIT Gandhinagar

Kerala

IIIT Kottayam

8.

Telangana

Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Hyderabad

Himachal Pradesh

NIT Hamirpur

 

9.

Assam

Assam University, Silchar

Chhattisgarh

IIM Raipur

10.

Rajasthan

IIT Jodhpur

West Bengal

IIEST, Shibpur

To register and for more information, candidates can click on this direct link.

Elevate your career with...
See more
Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //