Ashoka University announces scholarships for all Young India Fellows in 2025-26, details inside

Ashoka University announced all Fellows will receive scholarships, partial or full, for the upcoming 2025-26 cohort of the Young India Fellowship (YIF), its flagship postgraduate programme. Candidates need to note that those who are admitted or on the waitlist will have the opportunity to apply for need-based Financial Aid(Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)

About the scholarship:

Scholarships will start from a 25% waiver on tuition and go up to a 100% waiver on tuition, residence, and meals along with a stipend for financial assistance. The Chancellor’s Merit Scholarship will continue to be awarded in the Class of 2026, mentioned the official website.

All Fellows who receive an offer of admission are guaranteed a minimum 25% tuition waiver, with some also being awarded the Chancellor’s Merit Scholarship.

“The YIF has always been close to my heart, given that it predates the formation of Ashoka University. With increased scholarships thanks to generous contributions by HDFC Bank, we want to truly attract the best and brightest, to experience what this unique programme offers," said Pramath Raj Sinha, Chairperson, Board of Trustees, Ashoka University.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates of all age groups and nationalities, across diverse academic, professional, geographical and socioeconomic backgrounds, who have a recognised undergraduate degree in any discipline by July 2025 or earlier (can be a final-year student at the time of application) are eligible to apply for the YIF.

Important dates:

The admission process commenced on: October 15, 2024

Application/ Round 1 deadline date: January 5, 2025

Round 2 deadline date: March 10, 2025

Following the assessment of applications, candidates will be shortlisted for personal interviews. Additionally, some of these shortlisted candidates may be invited to interview for the Chancellor’s Merit Scholarship.

Candidates need to note that those who are admitted or on the waitlist will have the opportunity to apply for need-based Financial Aid, which goes up to a full waiver on the entire fee along with stipends for additional assistance, mentioned the official website.

