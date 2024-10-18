Menu Explore
IIT Madras invites applications for its Executive MBA program, details inside

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Tisha Jacob, New Delhi
Oct 18, 2024 06:02 PM IST

The program aims to train mid-career working professionals in contemporary management knowledge to lead a modern business organisation.

IIT Madras’ Department of Management Studies (DoMS) is inviting applications from interested individuals for its Executive MBA Program.

EMBA Students at the Dept of Management Studies, IIT Madras.
EMBA Students at the Dept of Management Studies, IIT Madras.

The program aims to train mid-career working professionals in contemporary management knowledge to lead a modern business organisation.

About the program:

Working professionals who would like to get trained in management knowledge which would help in leading a business organisation are encouraged to submit their applications.

The in-person classes would be on alternate weekends (Saturday & Sunday) at the campus.

Last date to apply: October 20, 2024

Classes commence in January 2025

“This two-year degree program will focus on building the skills and mindset to lead in today’s fast-changing business world. This program will help its students stay relevant and future-proof their careers in a fast-paced environment," said Prof M Thenmozhi, Head, Department of Management Studies, IIT Madras.

Selection Process:

  • Shortlisted candidates will go through the selection process at the IIT Madras Campus on November 8, 9 and 10, 2024.
  • The selection process would comprise a written aptitude test and a personal interview.
  • The Written test will be based on Business Acumen, Logical Reasoning, Quantitative Ability and Verbal Aptitude.
  • Results will be announced by December 2024, informed the press release.

“The academic diversity of the batch enables rich peer learning, the international learning program offers a first-hand exposure to global business standards, and the large connections built through the alumni network enriches the overall learning experience," said Prof V Vijayalakshmi and Prof. S. Srinivasan, Faculty Mentors for the EMBA Program, Department of Management Studies, IIT Madras.

Follow Us On