Kannur , Students of Kannur Dental College on Thursday launched a protest on the campus following the death of BDS student Nithin Raj, who was allegedly harassed on a caste basis by faculty members. Dental college students protest over BDS student’s death in Kannur

Students from all batches, except those appearing for university examinations, took out a protest march and held a dharna in front of the dental college at Anjarakandy here.

The students also refused to wear white coats until justice is delivered to Raj and action is taken against the faculty members concerned.

Nithin Raj R L , a first-year BDS student, was found critically injured near the medical college block after falling from a building on April 10 and later succumbed to his injuries.

Police have registered a case against two faculty members for abetment of suicide and under provisions of the SC/ST Act following allegations that Raj was harassed over his caste and complexion.

Student representatives told reporters that the college management is yet to address key issues even days after Raj's death.

They said a petition detailing their demands would be submitted to the management.

The students demanded the removal of Dental Anatomy Head of Department M K Ram, who is a prime accused in the case, from the college.

"We demand action against other college staff involved in Raj's death. We want a student-friendly environment in the college as the management has never been concerned about our issues," they said.

They also alleged a lack of transparency in the functioning of the institution and said they were unaware of the composition of the college management.

The students' union has limitations as it lacks the support of the college, they added.

"The inquiry into Raj's death should be transparent and we want to know what has happened to him. Until our demands are met, we will continue the protest," they said.

The students said they are holding a silent protest as university examinations are ongoing.

"Until our concerns are addressed, we will not wear the white coat. If patients coming here are to be taken care of, our issues should be addressed first," they said.

Apart from the police case, the Kerala SC/ST Commission, Kerala State Human Rights Commission, Kerala State Youth Commission and the Medical Education Department are conducting separate inquiries.

MK Ram and Dr Sangeetha, who are accused in the police case, are still untraced.

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