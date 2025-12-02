DRDO offers paid internship for Engineering/ Science UG, PG students, details here

Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO, is offering paid internships for engineering/science students. The internship is available to undergraduate and postgraduate students with an excellent academic record.

Candidates who want to apply for the paid internship should be pursuing an undergraduate/postgraduate degree in engineering/science. The last date to apply is December 15, 2025.

The undergraduate internship will be available in the Computer Science and Engineering and Civil Engineering disciplines. The post-graduate internship will be for the remote sensing/ geoinformatics discipline.

Eligibility Criteria The candidates who want to apply should be pursuing a Graduate/Post Graduate degree in Engineering and Science, a full-time course in the respective discipline from a recognised Indian University/Institute. The age limit should be below 28 years.

Selection Process DGRE/DRDO shall offer a paid internship to students with a good academic record with 75% & above marks (or ≥ 7.5 CGPA) from AICTE/UGC approved colleges/ Universities.

Eligible students will be selected based on CGPA of all previous semesters/ Percentage of marks of all previous semesters/ years and Online/ telephonic interview / interaction as required, subject to satisfactory verification of the documents.

Where to Apply Candidates who want to apply for the internship round should send the applications by speed pos to Director, Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishment (DGRE), Defence R&D Organization, Sector-37A, Chandigarh 160036 with Kind Attention: To HRD Division.