DRDO offers paid internship for Engineering/ Science UG, PG students, details here
DRDO is offering paid internships to engineers and science UG and PG students. The last date to apply is December 15, 2025.
Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO, is offering paid internships for engineering/science students. The internship is available to undergraduate and postgraduate students with an excellent academic record.
Candidates who want to apply for the paid internship should be pursuing an undergraduate/postgraduate degree in engineering/science. The last date to apply is December 15, 2025.
The undergraduate internship will be available in the Computer Science and Engineering and Civil Engineering disciplines. The post-graduate internship will be for the remote sensing/ geoinformatics discipline.
Eligibility Criteria
The candidates who want to apply should be pursuing a Graduate/Post Graduate degree in Engineering and Science, a full-time course in the respective discipline from a recognised Indian University/Institute. The age limit should be below 28 years.
Selection Process
DGRE/DRDO shall offer a paid internship to students with a good academic record with 75% & above marks (or ≥ 7.5 CGPA) from AICTE/UGC approved colleges/ Universities.
Eligible students will be selected based on CGPA of all previous semesters/ Percentage of marks of all previous semesters/ years and Online/ telephonic interview / interaction as required, subject to satisfactory verification of the documents.
Where to Apply
Candidates who want to apply for the internship round should send the applications by speed pos to Director, Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishment (DGRE), Defence R&D Organization, Sector-37A, Chandigarh 160036 with Kind Attention: To HRD Division.
About Stipend
Stipend for internship for a period of 06 months is applicable only when the student is present at the Lab for a minimum of 15 working days per month. The payment will be made in two installments, first installment will be paid after 03 months of Internship and Second installment will be paid after completion of 06 months of internship. For more related details candidates can check the official website of DRDO.
