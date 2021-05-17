Home / Education / News / Education Minister to hold virtual meet with VCs of Central varsities on May 18
In this virtual meeting, the education minister will also talk about the planning and implementation of the New Education Policy-2020.(File)
Education Minister to hold virtual meet with VCs of Central varsities on May 18

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will meet all Vice Chancellors of Central Universities virtually on May 18 to review the online education amid COVID-19.
ANI
MAY 17, 2021

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will meet all Vice Chancellors of Central Universities virtually on May 18 to review the online education amid COVID-19.

In this virtual meeting, the minister will also talk about the planning and implementation of the New Education Policy-2020.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the Union Education Minister with state Education secretaries over online education of NEP implementation is underway.

In the wake of the second wave of COVID-19, the Union Education Ministry has cancelled the Class 10 CBSE board exam and postponed the CBSE board exam of Class 12.

The ministry has also postponed all exams of higher education scheduled in May.

