Home / Education / News / Education Minister to launch NIPUN Bharat on July 5
Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal. (File photo)(HT_PRINT)
Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal. (File photo)(HT_PRINT)
news

Education Minister to launch NIPUN Bharat on July 5

  • Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will launch the National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy (NIPUN Bharat) on July 5.
READ FULL STORY
Edited by Maitree Baral
PUBLISHED ON JUL 04, 2021 03:28 PM IST

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will launch the National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy (NIPUN Bharat) on July 5, an official statement from the Education Ministry said. A short video, anthem, and guidelines related to NIPUN Bharat will be launched in virtual mode.

The vision of this programme is to create an enabling environment to ensure universal acquisition of foundational literacy and numeracy, so that every child achieves the desired learning competencies in reading, writing and numeracy by the end of Grade 3, by 2026-27, an official statement said.

“NIPUN Bharat will be implemented by the Department of School Education and Literacy and a five-tier implementation mechanism will be set up at the National- State- District- Block- School level in all States and UTs, under the aegis of the centrally sponsored scheme of Samagra Shiksha,” it added.

Foundational literacy and numeracy is among the series of the measures taken for the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
education ministry union education ministry
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.