Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Engineering student goes missing after boat catches fire in Hyderabad, mishap during firework display for R-Day

PTI | , Hyderabad
Jan 27, 2025 04:24 PM IST

The mishap occurred during the display of fireworks as part of the 'Bharat Mata Maha Aarti' programme organised on Sunday night for Republic Day.

The Hyderabad city police are searching for an engineering student who went missing in Hussain Sagar Lake here, after a boat he was in caught fire due to fireworks, police said on Monday.

The engineering student identified as Ajay was in the boat along with friends when it caught fire during a firework display event. Police said his friends were safe but Ajay could not be traced so far. (Representational image/Waseem Andrabi /HT)
The engineering student identified as Ajay was in the boat along with friends when it caught fire during a firework display event. Police said his friends were safe but Ajay could not be traced so far. (Representational image/Waseem Andrabi /HT)

The fireworks were displayed as part of the 'Bharat Mata Maha Aarti' programme organised on Sunday night on the occasion of the Republic Day.

Also read: As NEET-UG goes back to pre-COVID pattern, here are the 2 changes candidates should know

The mishap occurred a short while after Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and Governor Jishnu Dev Varma left the venue after attending the event.

Ajay was also in the boat along with friends when it caught fire. However, his friends were safe and Ajay could not be traced so far, a police official said.

Also read: Mumbai school receives hoax bomb threat over email, sender claimed to be from the Afzal gang

Family members of Ajay approached the police saying that the student who went to Hussain Sagar for the programme did not return.

Police on Sunday said crackers were being burst from the boat in the lake after the 'Bharat Mata Maha Arti' programme and one fireworks rocket hit the crackers kept in the boat leading to the fire accident.

Also read: JEE Main session 1 exam resumes tomorrow, link to download admit card, instructions for candidates here

A man suffered burn injuries and was rushed to a hospital, they said. The event was organised by Bharat Mata Foundation.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get latest news onEducation, CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live , CBSE 12th Result 2024 Live along with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
See More
Get latest news onEducation, CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live , CBSE 12th Result 2024 Live along with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 27, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On