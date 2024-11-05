FPSB India, FAAA sign MoU to promote greater collaboration between financial planning communities in India and Australia

The Financial Planning Standards Board (FPSB) India and Financial Advice Association Australia (FAAA) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote cross-border mobility and professional development for Certified Financial Planner (CFP) aspirants and professionals. The MoU between FPSB India and FAAA is aimed at allowing a seamless transition for CFP professionals, financial advisers, and students relocating between India and Australia.

The agreement was signed between Krishan Mishra, CEO of FPSB India, and Sarah Abood, CEO of FAAA, in the presence of FPSB CEO Dante De Gori and FAAA Chair David Sharpe in São Paulo, Brazil, during FPSB's 20th-year celebrations.

The MoU will offer greater collaboration between the financial planning communities in India and Australia, allowing a seamless transition for CFP professionals, financial advisers, and students relocating between the two countries, a press release informed.

Additionally, the two entities will jointly bridge educational content and partner with universities in both countries to establish pathways for certification for aspirants.

Moreover, it seeks to enable CFP professionals to meet local regulatory requirements when seeking employment across borders.

Following are some of the highlights of the MoU:

Strengthening professional development and global exposure

Through the partnership. FPSB India and FAAA aim at creating continued professional development (CPD) opportunities for financial professionals in both countries.

As per the press release, Indian CFP professionals will be able to access FAAA-accredited CPD programs while in India, allowing them to complete required coursework before seeking certification, or employment in Australia.

Likewise, Australian CFP professionals will have the opportunity to prepare for the Indian market through local CPD programs.

Furthermore, the two organisations will also work together to align certification requirements under FPSB’s cross-border certification policies.

2. Facilitating employment opportunities and networking

Another benefit of the agreement is that it will support CFP professionals and students from India in their transition to Australia through networking opportunities with Australian financial services firms, planning practices, and superannuation trustees.

Krishan Mishra, CEO of FPSB India, highlighted that the partnership is a crucial step towards the continuous efforts towards globalising financial planning standards and opportunities for aspirants and professionals.

“By collaborating with FAAA, Australian universities and firms, we aim to equip Indian CFP professionals with international competencies while ensuring a smooth transition across borders. It opens new avenues for our financial planning community to grow and thrive in a global market,” he added.

Sarah Abood, CEO of FAAA, said that the partnership with FPSB India will create pathways for financial professionals to move between Australia and India.

“We hope this agreement with FPSB India will lead to more advisers working with Australians to help them achieve their financial goals,” Abood added.