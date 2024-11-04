PM Modi to lay foundation for AIIMS in Darbhanga on November 13, informs MP Gopal Jee Thakur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lay the foundation stone for the prestigious All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Darbhanga on November 13. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating Bihar's second AIIMS in Darbhanga on November 13, 2024. (PTI image)

Informing this development, BJP MP from Darbhanga Gopal Jee Thakur on Monday said that the AIIMS project, part of the government's Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) initiative to improve healthcare infrastructure, will bring advanced medical facilities to the Mithila region.

"A date of foundation laying through virtual mode was scheduled earlier in the previous month, which we urged to change given the significance of this ambitious project", the MP said.

"The new AIIMS will enhance access to quality healthcare and contribute to medical research and education in North Bihar. This move is expected to boost the local economy, create jobs, and reduce the need for residents to travel to far-off cities for specialized medical treatment", Thakur added.

Meanwhile, Bihar minister and state BJP president Dilip Jaisawal said, "PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Bihar on the 15th of November, but there are discussions about an earlier visit as well.”

"The details are still being worked out, and everything should be finalized in the next day or two", he added.

The PM will come here and inaugurate various development projects in presence of CM Nitish Kumar, the BJP leader informed.

The AIIMS at Darbhanga will be the second in the state, after the one in Patna. The central government had approved the construction of 750-bedded state's second AIIMS with an estimated cost of ₹1264 crore on September 15, 2020.

Earlier, the Bihar government had earmarked 200 acres of land on the campus of Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), which was later relocated along side Shobhan - Ekmi Bypass, linking NH-57 with Laheriasarai, the administrative hub of this divisional headquarters.

The state government has already allotted 187.44 acres of land in Balia Mouza at Panchobh gram panchayat (near Shobhan) while transferring 150.13 acres on August 12 and the remaining land of 37.31 acres on September 24 for the construction of Darbhanga AIIMS.

According to sources familiar with the matter, National Buildings Construction Corporation's subsidiary unit-Hospital Services Consultancy Corporation (HSCC) has secured the contract for the construction of Darbhanga AIIMS.

The estimated value of this contract, which has been awarded by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, is approximately Rs12.61 crore.

Darbhanga was chosen as the site due to its status as North Bihar’s educational and healthcare hub and its proximity to Nepal.

Currently, IIT Delhi has been entrusted with the responsibility of redesigning the institute, and the estimated cost is expected to rise by around ₹400 crore, bringing the total to approximately ₹1700 crore, sources revealed.