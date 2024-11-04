Menu Explore
CG Police constable admit cards 2024 for PET/PST released at cgpolice.gov.in, direct links here

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 04, 2024 07:28 PM IST

CG Police constable admit Card 2024 for PET/PST have been released at cgpolice.gov.in. Candidates can download via the direct links below.

Chhattisgarh Police has released the admit cards for CG Police Constable Physical Efficiency Test (PET), CG Police Constable Physical Efficiency Test (PMT) and Document Verification (DV) on Monday, November 4. Candidates can download the hall tickets on the official website at cgpolice.gov.in. CG Police Constable admit card live updates.

CG Police constable admit cards 2024 for PET/PST are out at cgpolice.gov.in, The direct link to download is given here.
CG Police constable admit cards 2024 for PET/PST are out at cgpolice.gov.in, The direct link to download is given here.

Candidates will need to enter details such as their registered mobile number and password to download the hall tickets.

CG POLICE CONSTABLE ADMIT CARD DIRECT LINK 1

CG POLICE CONSTABLE ADMIT CARD DIRECT LINK 2

After downloading the admit cards, candidates are required to verify their personal details, such as name, photo, and signature, and ensure they are error-free. Any error on admit cards should be reported immediately.

The Chhattisgarh Police will be conducted the direct recruitment exam for a total of 5,967 Constable vacancies. The PET, PMT and DV is scheduled to be held on November 16 at designated venues in Raipur, Dhamtari, Durg, Rajnandgaon, Bilaspur, Raigarh, Surajpur, Jagdalpur and Kondagaon.

CG Police Constable Admit Cards 2024: Here's how to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the hall tickets:

  1. Visit the official website at cgpolice.gov.in.
  2. On the notice board section, click on the link titled “Click here to download Admit card for Constable Recruitment 23-24, document verification & physical test.”
  3. Enter the credentials to log in.
  4. Verify the admit card displayed on the screen.
  5. Download the admit card and keep a printout of the same for further use.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Exam and College Guide
